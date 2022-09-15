New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Simon Cowell He reflected on meeting Queen Elizabeth II and claimed it was a night he would “never forget”.

“Even though she’s in her late nineties… you can’t imagine she’s not there. And then when it happened, I felt it in my stomach, I was really upset,” Cowell told Fox News Digital exclusively on the red carpet. “America’s Got Talent.”

The 62-year-old TV personality’s comments in the wake of King Charles III’s accession to the throne Queen Elizabeth II He died last week at the age of 96.

“I have a lot of respect for her, her work ethic… It doesn’t seem like it now. But, I met King Charles, and he’s a wonderful person, a really nice person, a very lovely person. It’s a sad day,” Cowell continued.

Simon Cowell reveals how his son has changed his judging style: ‘I have a lot more empathy’

But it was a happy night for the winner of “America’s Got Talent” Season 17. Lebanese dance group The Mayas emerged as the ultimate champions of the NBC competition, taking home the $1 million grand prize.

Cowell stated that he predicted Mayas would win the competition and added that the dance group was “full of talent and joy”.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. I think everyone who experienced it was just gobsmacked,” he commented.

“I heard how many hours they put into it. There’s a lot of people in the crowd… it’s great.”

Cowell, who has been on “AGT” since 2016, has launched the careers of many famous artists and bands, including Leona Lewis, One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

When asked about former One Direction band member Harry Styles, Simon Styles told Fox News Digital about his memories from when he first stepped on the stage for the competition.

“I remember his first audition. I thought, ‘I really like you. You’re so lovely, you’re so talented, and I think great things are going to happen,'” Cowell told Fox News Digital.

“You always hope to be with the people you like… Then, they leave us… And he did what he wanted to do.”

So now that “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 is over, is Simon planning his wedding to fiancée Lauren Silverman?

“There’s nothing really to report… there’s a lot more. But I’m going to take a little break and then I’ll be back to work,” he said.

“I’ll be announcing something new we’re working on soon, which I’m excited about.”

Cowell and his socialite fiancee have been dating since 2004, and in 2014 the two welcomed son Eric, now 8.

The family of three shared the spotlight on Tuesday night’s “America’s Got Talent” red carpet ahead of the season finale, and Cowell was all smiles as he pointed at his adorable son for photos.

Last month, he opened up about how his judging style has changed over the years, thanks to his son.

“I have a son, and I have more sympathy for people who act younger,” Cowell told Fox News Digital exclusively.