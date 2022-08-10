New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” judge Heidi Klum She is no stranger to flaunting her bikini bod on social media.

The 49-year-old star, who often posts swimsuit snaps on her Instagram, has been sharing how fit she’s managed to stay since joining the show in 2013, as well as her evolution as a judge.

After the first live show of season 17, Klum spoke with Fox News Digital and shared tips on how fans can keep themselves healthy based on what she learned during a recent stay at a health clinic.

Klum explained that she first started looking for a health clinic to find a solution to her husband, Tom Cowlitz’s constant cluster headaches, but eventually decided to check it out for herself while she was there.

“When we got there, I thought I could do the same thing, and I thought I’d flip myself in and out,” Klum said. “I really learned how to eat well again and learned a lot of amazing things that I didn’t know.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Alum Grace VanderWaal Talks Back in the Spotlight After Win

One of the things she included in herself lifestyle Not drinking any liquids for 30 minutes before eating, during her meal and 30 minutes after her meal, which alters the digestive process. She also says she’s learned not to eat raw food before bed because it prevents your stomach from resting.

“I learned all about gut health for two weeks. We did all these good things, which was amazing. I felt incredible. I had so much more energy, which was amazing,” Klum said. “It’s interesting to me because I always thought I was doing the right thing, but it turns out I’m not. But I guess, whatever works for everyone, it’s not like I’m going to lose weight or anything, I’m really just going there for my husband.”

Klum also discussed her time as a judge “America’s Got Talent“And how her judgment has changed since she first started the show and what she looks for in a contestant.

“For me to be there, I want to have fun, I want to have fun, I want to be entertained, I want to be blown away, but I want a good time. I want good vibes from people,” Klum said.

While Klum doesn’t think she’ll ever be looked down upon, she admits to being more critical in her previous seasons on the show. She first joined the show in 2013 for Season 8 and stayed until Season 13, taking a two-season hiatus before returning in Season 15.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“Maybe I was harsh before, I don’t know,” Klum said. “I think I’ve gotten better over the years or maybe they’ve gotten better. Maybe that’s why I’m so good because I don’t have to be so mean. I don’t think so. I’ve always meant to be honest with you.”

This season of the show is hosted by Terry Crews and Simon CowellHowie Mandel and Sofia Vergara were the judges alongside Klum, as well as several other talented contestants.

Competitors include country music group Chapel Heart, saxophonist Avery Dixon, magician Nicholas Ribs, comedian Les Larrabee and singer Ben Lapidus.

“I believe in the American people and myself and myself,” Lapidus said when asked who it matters who wins the race. “The idea is that I have any control over what makes people like me, not how it works, and if it did, it wouldn’t be fun, so I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on NBC.