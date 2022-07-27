New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Grace Vander Wall She shares what life was like after winning “America’s Got Talent” at age 12.

VanderWaal won over the judges at her audition in 2016 when she took to the stage with her ukulele and sang one of her original songs.

Not only did the performance advance her to the next round, but judge Howie Mandel immediately sent her on to the live shows when she hit the golden buzzer after her performance.

After winning the show, VanderWaal was catapulted to stardom, releasing four albums and starring in Disney+ The original film, “Stargirl,” is the title character. Although she found success in her career, she says her mental health took a bit of a hit in her early days of fame.

“Looking back, I definitely had the psychological consequences of growing up,” VanderWaal said And! News. “I feel like I’m still struggling … learning how to take better care of myself, and lately my biggest thing has been identifying your triggers. Being in your pajamas all day – that makes me depressed. Let’s get up and get dressed.”

She also needs to learn how to deal with criticism fame But she’s glad she went through all the hate comments early in her career because it taught her how to deal with them as an adult.

“I’ve been doing this for so long that you hate to be hated online,” VanderWaal said. “I faced a lot of hate online when I was really young. I’m glad it happened because it prepared me for this life.”

VanderWaal’s audition is still considered one of the best in the eyes of judge Simon Cowell, as he named it one of his top five Golden Buzzer moments from his time on the show.

Cowell compared VanderWaal Taylor Swift During her first audition, she was really coming into her own as an actress.

“I was a little girl and I had absolutely no idea what I was doing,” VanderWaal said of her audition. “It’s so surreal, it just changed my life. And now I’m sitting here years later in the business. I never thought I’d be doing that.”