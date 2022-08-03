‘America’s Fight’: Europe mostly stays out of Pelosi’s trip

Maybe. But Lithuania and Beijing are in an ugly quarrel over Taiwan; Vilnius allowed Taiwan’s new unofficial embassy to use the word “Taiwan” in its name, and Beijing responded with trade restrictions. Other countries in the European Union were outraged that Lithuania, without consulting them, had created what they considered an unnecessary problem.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has openly criticized China’s domestic policies and human rights violations. While not backing Pelosi’s trip, Ms. Burbock warned China against escalating tensions with Taiwan.

“We don’t accept when international law is violated and a powerful neighbor attacks its smaller neighbor in violation of international law – and that of course also applies to China,” she told Der Spiegel magazine ahead of her visit. “In view of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, it is important to make it clear that the international community does not accept such behaviour.”

But Europeans – and German businessmen – know that China and the European Union major partners in bilateral trade.

However, mounting criticism of China has led to increased European interest in the fate of Taiwan, which, like Ukraine, is another small democracy facing an authoritarian government armed with nuclear weapons.

Last October, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu launched an offensive in Europe, stopping in Brussels for informal meetings with European Union lawmakers. The European Parliament overwhelmingly supported a resolution calling for stronger ties with Taiwan, which it called “a partner and democratic ally in the Indo-Pacific.”