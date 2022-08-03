‘America’s Fight’: Europe mostly stays out of Pelosi’s trip

BRUSSELS. Europe is increasingly wary of China’s human rights abuses in Xinjiang, Hong Kong’s crackdown, widespread censorship and widespread public scrutiny, not to mention its technological advances, industrial espionage and violent rhetoric.
Europeans are also unhappy with the “borderless” partnership that China and Russia proclaimed shortly before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
But Europe does not support Taiwan independence and recognizes Beijing as the center of Chinese power.
And what is even more important for the Europeans is to keep open trade with China and its huge market, while at the same time joining Washington in trying to prevent any military aggression against Taiwan. No European country, no matter how pro-democracy, has shown much willingness to go halfway around the world to help defend Taiwan militarily, as President Biden sometimes vowed to do (before the White House corrected him).
As such, European leaders have largely remained silent about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.
“It’s not their fight, it’s America’s fight, and the Biden administration has made it clear over the past year and a half that the Indo-Pacific is its priority,” said Philippe Le Corre, a China scholar at Harvard University. “Taiwan has been pretty quiet and most Europeans think the trip was a mistake,” adding to tensions when “there is a war going on in Europe itself.”
While Europe is increasingly wary of new investment in China, Taiwan is seen as an American problem, as is much of the Pacific, where Europe has few military assets.
“Continued U.S. support for Taiwan has nothing to do with democracy, just geopolitics and trust,” said Gerard Haro, a former French ambassador to the United States and the United Nations.
The only country in the European Union that openly supported Ms. Pelosi’s visit was Lithuania. Through tweet message, his foreign ministerGabrielius Landsbergis said that now that “Speaker Pelosi has opened the door to Taiwan much wider, I’m sure other defenders of freedom and democracy will come in very soon.”
Maybe. But Lithuania and Beijing are in an ugly quarrel over Taiwan; Vilnius allowed Taiwan’s new unofficial embassy to use the word “Taiwan” in its name, and Beijing responded with trade restrictions. Other countries in the European Union were outraged that Lithuania, without consulting them, had created what they considered an unnecessary problem.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock has openly criticized China’s domestic policies and human rights violations. While not backing Pelosi’s trip, Ms. Burbock warned China against escalating tensions with Taiwan.
“We don’t accept when international law is violated and a powerful neighbor attacks its smaller neighbor in violation of international law – and that of course also applies to China,” she told Der Spiegel magazine ahead of her visit. “In view of Russia’s brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, it is important to make it clear that the international community does not accept such behaviour.”
But Europeans – and German businessmen – know that China and the European Union major partners in bilateral trade.
However, mounting criticism of China has led to increased European interest in the fate of Taiwan, which, like Ukraine, is another small democracy facing an authoritarian government armed with nuclear weapons.
Last October, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu launched an offensive in Europe, stopping in Brussels for informal meetings with European Union lawmakers. The European Parliament overwhelmingly supported a resolution calling for stronger ties with Taiwan, which it called “a partner and democratic ally in the Indo-Pacific.”
Parliament then sent its first-ever official delegation to the island, despite Beijing’s threats of retaliation and its imposition of sanctions on some prominent lawmakers.
But parliament is largely powerless in foreign policy and does not speak for the European Commission, let alone member states.
The UK, no longer a member of the European Union, has been more open in its criticism of China than other European countries, and a House of Commons foreign affairs committee visit to Taiwan has long been planned.
However, the British trip was to take place in November or December, after the Communist Party Congress. Before that, Chinese leader Xi Jinping wants to show strength to secure another term in office. According to many analysts, Ms. Pelosi’s timing angered Mr. Xi and caused such a strong reaction.