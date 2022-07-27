New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Dr. Corinne Stern is a different kind of doctor.

Instead of getting sick patients better, Stern’s job was to get to the bottom of what killed a person — by determining the cause and manner of death.

For more than 15 years, Stern served as the county medical examiner in Laredo, Texas, investigating everything from freak accidents to violent crimes.

But over the past year, she began to notice a disturbing link to many of the bodies on the autopsy table.

Surprising signs of fentanyl poisoning: What parents and friends must know

“Prior to 2021, it’s very rare for me to see a fentanyl death in this office,” Dr. Stern told Fox News.

“Now, I would say at least half of my drug overdoses are fentanyl,” she continued.

Dr. Stern is certainly not alone.

No other profession has been more involved in America’s unfolding fentanyl crisis than the nation’s coroners, forensic pathologists and medical examiners — tasked with investigating overdose deaths.

“These overdoses are affecting people of all ages,” said Bobby Joe O’Neill, Coroner for Charleston County, SC.

What is Fentanyl? Here’s more to know about the dangerous drug

“Old or young, teenagers, into their 80s … all demographics,” she said.

O’Neill also serves as president of the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners, a group that helps other industry professionals hone their skills.

She said counterfeit pills are on the rise across the country, from big cities to small towns.

“It might say Xanax on the pill, or they might have the coding — but they’re fake and they’re actually fentanyl,” O’Neill explained.

A small amount of a synthetic opioid can be fatal — and people can take it unknowingly.

Four out of every 10 counterfeit pills tested by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) come back positive for a lethal dose of fentanyl, which is about 2 milligrams (about 10-12 table spoons of salt).

He learned the truth through hard work

Officials say fentanyl has become such a common substance that it’s cheap and easy to get because it’s mixed with other drugs.

Fentanyl deaths of US teens: ‘greatest threat to our society’

It’s an obvious problem, considering even a small amount of a synthetic opioid can be fatal — and people take it unknowingly.

That’s something mother Jennifer Talamantes learned the hard way two years ago.

“I never thought my son would die of drugs or an overdose,” she told Fox News.

The death of a California teenager from fentanyl highlights the dangers of social media drug markets

Jennifer’s son, Jacob, died after taking Percocet laced with fentanyl.

He is only 25 years old. The mother says that if she knew what was in it, she would not have taken it.

Last year, 66 percent of all drug overdoses in America were caused by fentanyl.

“Now they’re paying with their lives for that one mistake,” Talamantes said.

“One of those pills could be the end of it.”

Families who have lost children to fentanyl share mixed feelings about today’s test strips

Last year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 66 percent of all drug overdoses in America were caused by fentanyl.

Officials on the front lines of this new drug war fear things will get worse before they get better.

Mass education campaigns — warning people (especially children) about the dangers of fentanyl — are key to helping reduce the problem, they said.

Parents like America’s Jennifer Talamantes say the best advice is to be open and honest with your kids — and make it clear that it only takes one mistake.

“Let them know how deadly this is,” pleaded Talamantes.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“One pill. One pill or a night out with your friends,” she said.

It’s a simple choice that has ramifications forever.