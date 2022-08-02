New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There are few US cities that have seen consistent increases in violent crime over the past three decades – especially murder – Chicago, Philadelphia, Baltimore, even New York City.

Violent crime stories in these beloved American cities frequently make news headlines, fueling local and national concern for their residents and for tourists who frequent these historic areas.

But perhaps more emphasis should be placed on other cities in the South and Midwest that make national headlines less often than the cities above but have higher or comparable homicide numbers per capita (or 100,000 residents), including New Orleans and Birmingham, Alabama; Also Milwaukee; St. Louis; Cleveland; Rochester, New York; and Atlanta.

A compilation of June police data from cities with populations over 200,000 by AH Analytics co-founder Jeff Asher lists the top 31 US cities with the highest homicide rates so far in 2022.

On Asher’s list, New Orleans has a murder rate of 36.8 per capita so far this year, followed by Baltimore at 29.1; Birmingham at 29.1, St. Louis at 27.8, Milwaukee at 19, Cleveland at 16.9, Rochester at 16.6, Philadelphia at 15.1, Atlanta at 14.9, and Kansas City, Missouri at 14.6. These figures only represent homicide numbers through 2022 and are subject to change.

“I think … you’re going to see an increase in violence across the country,” Everett Johnson, president of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), told Fox News Digital. “…Birmingham, on a per capita basis only [murders]I think it’s consistent with what’s been going on in the rest of our country … for the last two or three years.”

In 2021, more than a dozen cities reported record homicides, following a trend of violence that began in 2020.

New Orleans, for example, reported 145 murders as of June 30, nearly 300 this year, which would bring the city’s homicide rate to 74.12 per 100,000 population by the end of the year. This rate would reduce Chicago’s 18.26 murders per 100,000 population, although the stormy city 2021 saw more murders than it had in a quarter of a century.

New Orleans would also rank 9th among the world’s major cities without war, according to 2018 data compiled by the Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice, a Mexico City-based advocacy group. New Orleans’ homicide rate increased from 119 in 2019 to 201 in 2020. This number continued to rise in 2021, reaching 218, an 83% increase over 2019.

“I can’t speak for the country, but people in Louisiana certainly know that this is one of the most dangerous cities,” Louisiana FOP President Darrell Basco said, noting what they see on the news and “experience personally” the violence in New Orleans when they visit the city. Louisianans have done it.

As the Big Easy draws “a lot of tourists” to Louisiana year-round, Basco said city council members and other elected officials need to partner with community organizations to curb violence before it affects tourism revenue.

Basco blamed part of the issue on “progressive-leaning” district attorneys in both Louisiana cities, difficulty attracting and retaining police officers and the “demonization of police officers” — a trend that other major US cities have also grappled with since the 2020s.

Five miles north of New Orleans in Birmingham, Alabama, police have reported 74 murders so far this year as of July 26, according to the Birmingham Police Department, putting the city’s homicide rate at 35 per person for a city of more than 210,000.

“Based on my knowledge of Birmingham and similar cities, they have a very lenient bond process and it’s a signature bond that[s] You withdraw regardless of the crime. Violence escalates when violent criminals are not locked up,” said Everett Johnson, president of the Alabama FOP. “…I think it’s a lenient incarceration system and a lenient criminal justice system. We currently have a ‘good time’ law in Alabama that allows criminals to return to the streets after serving so many days for good behavior, but I think the law is being subverted.

He also believes there is a cultural lack of “respect for human dignity and human life” in cities such as Birmingham, which have high homicide rates. There is also a “drug culture” of Birmingham residents who try to compete with each other which leads to violent crime, he explained.

St. Louis also ranks high in the country for the highest number of murders per capita, but saw a 15% drop in homicides in 2022 from 2021. St. Louis ranks first in homicides per capita In 2020.

In addition to declining homicides, increased assaults with firearms and other dangerous weapons, robberies and thefts have also decreased so far this month, according to St. Louis government officials.

St. Louis Police Department Lt. Shelman said in a July 6 statement, “Non-violent crimes not only face theft locally, but nationally as well, many of which involve vehicles.” “Theft incidents in St. Louis County are down 7% overall. Much of that credit goes to the hardworking individuals of the St. Louis County Police Department. Our department is made up of over 1,200 men and women, many working behind the scenes to keep our community safe. .”

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, Ph.D. He attributed the success so far this year to police funding, saying in a July 6 statement that the county spends about $166 million annually on policing, which represents 48% of the general fund. Budget

“This allows our department to provide highly specialized services that smaller communities cannot match,” Page said. “These include the Crimes Against Property Bureau, Crimes Against Persons Bureau, Commercial Vehicle Unit, Highway Safety Unit, Metro Air Support Unit, Tactical Operations and the K9 Unit.”

Memphis, which did not appear on Asher’s list, has also turned around after coming in fourth for the most murders per capita in 2020.

Memphis has reported a 16% decrease in homicides and a 20% decrease in total violent crime, including aggravated assault, although auto theft, theft from autos, and shoplifting are still frequent. wife reported earlier this month. The outlet attributed the drop in violent crime to an initiative to re-enlist retired police officers.

“We’re a little bit behind where we were last year, thank God, but one homicide is too many,” said Tennessee FOP President Scott Delashmidt.

“Memphis is an interesting city,” he added. “Most of the crime happens in certain zip codes, which are lower-economic zip codes. … But they don’t have a lot of crime in tourist areas. It’s mainly in lower-economic neighborhoods. And often it’s crime with people who know each other, at home, things like that. It’s just This is not a unique city. It happens in other parts of the country.”

While Jackson, Mississippi, did not appear on Asher’s list (it has an estimated population of less than 200,000), the city reported about 153 homicides in 2021, which equates to 99.5 murders per 100,000 residents. So far this year, the city has recorded 70 murders, according to which it is on track to reach a similar number by the end of 2022. WLBT.

With the exception of Memphis, nearly all of the top 10 cities on Asher’s list are led by Democratic politicians. Led by Cleveland, Detroit, Rochester and other major US cities with high crime rates, they suffer from some of the highest rates of poverty and/or inequality in the country, according to 2020 US Census Bureau data.

Thirty years ago in 1991, Washington, D.C. had the highest homicide rate in the country, but ranked seventh in total violent crime. Washington Post article from that year, citing FBI data.

Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit and St. Louis also made the top five list of cities with the highest homicide rates in 1991, the Post reported. Miami ranks first for overall violent crime. Baltimore and Chicago appeared at the top of the list for the most homicides per capita from the early 2000s to the mid-2010s.