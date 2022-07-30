New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

National Chicken Wing Day was aptly proclaimed in 1977 by former Buffalo, NY Mayor Stan Makowski.

Yummy day is celebrated every 29th of July.

But for millions of hot-wing enthusiasts around the United States, every day is chicken-wing day.

Check out six all-American hot-wing hotspots here.

These are independent businesses with huge local followings and some of the hottest, tastiest, and flat-out best chicken wings in America.

Booties – Surprise, Ariz.

A real surprise! Booties was voted the fan favorite at last year’s National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, beating out the best poultry peddlers from around the country.

It also won first-place honors at the festival for its traditional medium sauce.

Booty’s now has several other locations around Arizona and routinely tops national lists of the best wing joints in America.

It offers an impressive array of nearly three dozen different wing sauce and rub flavors.

Dave’s Grill & Grocery – Aiken, SC

One of America’s most unique places to eat, Dave’s Wings is only served on Wednesdays. But Wing fans say they’re the best in the country and need to wait until Hump Day.

“A cool place. It’s also a butcher shop and a gas station without ethanol,” Michael Stern, publisher of RoadFood.com and author of several “road food” travel guides, told Fox News Digital.

“Dave’s wings are amazing!”

Double Dubs – Laramie, Wyo.

Double Dubs received national acclaim last year when it won first place honors in the “Extra Hot” sauce category at the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

With a fleet of five Wyoming food trucks, Double Dubs founder Trent Weitzel has big ambitions.

He announced Friday that he will attempt to set a Guinness World Record by selling 55,000 wings in a single day at Cheyenne Frontier Days next July in honor of National Chicken Wing Day.

The current record holder is the Village Casino of Jamestown, NY, which sold 40,210 wings in 24 hours.

Duff’s Famous Wings – Amherst, NY

Tourists go to Anchor Bar. Buffalonians go to Duff’s.

At least that’s the word in hot-wing circles in Buffalo, the physical and spiritual home of the hot wing, an American obsession.

This beloved local wing joint has since expanded to more than half a dozen other locations in Western New York and Ontario.

All of Duff’s wings come with a warning: “Medium hot! Medium hot is very hot! Hot is very very hot!” The company announced.

Legend Lorries – Sheboygan, Wisc.

It’s a no-frills but beloved Wisconsin wing joint where customers order wings by filling out a slip of paper with their favorite choices.

“Very tasty, very consistent, very old school,” says “Wing King” Drew Serza, founder of the National Buffalo Wing Festival.

Legend Larry’s is known for its signature DOA sauce. “It burns,” says its website, “but unlike many other extra hots, it tastes great!”

The original location opened in 2001. The store later expanded to Green Bay, Manitowoc and Sheboygan Falls.

of Wendell – Norton, Mass.

This is the ultimate hidden-gem wing joint.

The family-owned small-town favorite has a single location and — say its loyal fans — the best hot wings in America.

Wendell’s offers a rare combination of intense heat paired with a delicious mouthfeel.

The wings are served in wooden salad bowls with plenty of sauce.

Instead of carrot and celery sticks, Wendel’s wings come with a freshly baked Portuguese roll.

The new Wendell’s Reaper Sauce is made with extremely hot Carolina Reaper peppers. They look amazing and taste delicious.