Americans up grade Biden in national approval rating

Americans in several cities told Fox News how President Biden is doing and their thoughts on his performance.

“F, F, F,” a retired Milwaukee teacher told Fox News. “He doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

But another Milwaukee man gave Biden a B and said he was “pretty good under the circumstances.”

Biden’s approval rating reached 40% — his highest in two months — after a string of legislative victories, a Reuters/Ipsos survey released on Tuesday found. In a major victory, before the poll was even conducted, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which approved massive spending on climate programs.

However, Americans gave Fox News mixed answers on how they rate the president’s performance.

“C plus,” the San Francisco man told Fox News.

And the San Francisco woman said Biden “isn’t doing well.” She cited student loans and housing access as areas he could improve.

During his campaign, Biden promised $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for each individual, but that pledge did not materialize. Homelessness is getting bigger and bigger across the country, and rents have risen to levels not seen since 1986. The New York Times reported.

Dennis of Milwaukee gave Biden a “three out of ten.”

“The economy is not doing well,” he told Fox News. “Taxes are high. Interest rates are high” and “Payroll is not keeping up.”

Inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July, compared to a 9.1% increase in June, according to the Department of Labor.

“Not very good [Biden’s] Done,” the man, identified as Jay, told Fox News in Washington, DC, while praising the president for the CIA drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri earlier this month.

