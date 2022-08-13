Americans increasingly have negative views of people from other political parties

Toggle caption John Cherry/Getty Images

The age of Trump is deeply polarizing in a country whose social fabric already seemed stretched thin.

A The big Pew poll this week Shows how bad it got. (Pew interviewed 6,174 Americans. For context: the best national polls interview only 1,000 people.)

The biggest takeaway from the survey? Democrats and Republicans agree: they really don’t like Republicans and Democrats.

Since 2016, increasing numbers of people in each party dislike the other party. They see people with different political views as closed-minded, dishonest, thoughtless and immoral.

Among Democrats, 63% view Republicans as immoral, up from just 35% in 2016. As for Republicans, 72% consider Democrats unethical, up from 47% seven years ago.

Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents who lean toward either party say they do so because the other side could harm the country.

Americans are also increasingly negative in their views of the two major US political parties, with 27% saying they have an unfavorable view of both political parties. Pew has been asking this question since at least 1994.

more and more, Americans don’t want to get married either Or date people from another political party. A survey in 2020 found that approx 4 out of 10 people Both political parties will be upset if their child marries a person from the opposite political party.

7 in 10 people say they wish there were more political parties to choose from. Democrats are more likely to talk than Republicans, which may explain some of the more public bickering among Democrats, but the sentiment is higher among independents and those who are younger and less politically engaged.

While this number may seem to offer an opening to a down-the-middle third party, there is no ideological magic medium in this country.

The Pew Typology found that Americans fall into roughly nine descriptive ideological categories. But when the study was published in 2021, we wrote:

“…the three groups with the most self-identified independents ‘have very little in common politically’.”

One group, the “ambivalent right,” as Pew calls it, is conservative on economic and racial issues and wants smaller government; “stressed sideliners” are economically more liberal but socially conservative; And those in the “outsider left” category are very liberal on race, immigration, and climate policy.

What they have in common – the three groups are less likely to be politically engaged and less likely to vote.