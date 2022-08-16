New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Americans outside Bush Stadium told Fox News that many are unhappy about the nation’s statehood.

“I’m very worried about the direction of the country and the extreme hostility,” said Sandra, of Oklahoma. “I’m worried about my grandchildren and my great-grandchildren and what we’re going to leave them in the future.”

According to a recent Fox News poll, three-quarters of registered voters are dissatisfied with the direction of America, an increase of nearly 25 points from April 2021.

“I think we need to get to a point where we can stop arguing within our own tribes and start working together,” said Jack from St. Louis. “We all still want what’s best for the country, even if it looks different.”

Betsy, visiting Gateway to the West, told Fox News: “I’d especially like to see Congress try to work together instead of yelling at each other and pointing fingers.”

Bill, from St. Louis, says the country would be better off without radicals on either side of the political spectrum.

“Most of us get along,” Bill said. “Better stop arguing with each other.”

One person said he would like to see improvements from the Biden administration on some key issues.

“I want them to continue to have better foreign policy, better economic stuff,” he told Fox News. “But I think they did a half-decent job.”

According to a Reuters/Ipsos survey, President Biden’s approval rating recently rose to 40% — his highest in two months — following a string of legislative victories.

“I don’t like our president,” said Becky, of Springfield, Missouri. “I think his presidency has failed us.”

Becky cited concerns about fuel costs and the economy.

Gas prices are down According to AAA, it fell below $4 a gallon in August, a record high, after surpassing $5 a gallon in June. Inflation eased slightly to 8.5% in July after hitting a record high in early 2022, the Labor Department said.

“It’s a positive that gas prices are going down where we live,” Sandra told Fox News, though she noted that grocery prices are still high.

“When politicians and people in power listen to us on the ground, they say, ‘Oh, well, we can do something a little bit different that will help the country a little bit better,'” Sandra said.