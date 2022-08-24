New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a student loan handout plan today that would essentially use taxpayer money to pay off student loans of up to $10,000 per borrower making less than $125,000 a year.

That means Americans could be footing a nearly $300 billion bill if Biden goes through with the reported plan — plus a pause in repayments next year.

The nation’s federal student debt has now topped $1.6 trillion after years of ballooning. More than 43 million Americans have federal student loans, nearly a third with less than $10,000 and more than half with less than $20,000, according to the latest federal data.

US federal debt The economy is projected to nearly double in size by 2051, slowing economic growth and raising the risk of a financial crisis, the Congressional Budget Office said in late July, as reported by Fox Business.

Joe Biden expected to announce $10,000 student loan forgiveness program Wednesday: report

Many hard-working, rule-playing Americans have diligently paid off their student loans as a matter of personal responsibility. They believe in taking care of their responsibilities; For them, it’s the right thing to do.

“In general, I’m skeptical of what the government does,” Bruce Paulson of North Carolina told Fox News Digital this week, “and I’m very skeptical of the government forgiving all or part of student loans.”

“To do that,” he added, “they would be breaking contracts — which is not good.”

A digital marketing expert and founder of his own company, Paulson, 42, worked hard to pay off his own student loans of about $28,000 for nearly two decades.

NC MAN PAYS OFF $28K IN ENTIRE STUDENT LOANS – ‘Can’t describe how happy I am’

“It took me 19 ½ years to pay it all off,” he said of an accomplishment he’s still proud of.

Although it was a long time, he said that “if I hadn’t made additional payments to the principal in those first few years, it would have taken a lot longer.”

“I would make sure to read the fine print on any loan forgiveness to fully understand all the implications, consequences and taxes that may be payable.”

Speaking about Biden’s student loan handout plan expected Wednesday, Paulson told Fox News Digital, “Who paid for these students? Are those institutions going to be completed and paid by the government? Or will they be replaced?”

He added, “I find government handouts highly suspicious and [they] often comes with unexpected handcuffs.”

NJ college grad pays off $70K in student loans by starting a used book business

Paulson also said, “I would make sure to read the fine print on any waiver to fully understand all the implications, consequences and taxes that may come in the future.”

Paulson said he was “wary of government involvement in education or its funding. It’s not an area in which the government has no expertise.”

He also noted, “If one takes this loan waiver from the government, it deprives one [person] An important and valuable lesson about the dangers of borrowing.”

“If people don’t learn the dangers of borrowing too much the first time they make that mistake, how big of a mistake will it be to borrow to buy a house or some other big-ticket item in the future?”

“Basically, I’m skeptical when the government forgives all or anyone’s student loans.”

“Basically, I would be skeptical when the government forgives all or part of anyone’s student loans,” he concluded.

Paulson graduated from Appalachian State University in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina in 2002. Today he runs Determined Solutions (determinedsolutions.com), a company he founded in 2015 that specializes in search engine optimization.

“Going to college and getting student loans was the biggest financial mistake I ever made,” he told Fox News Digital about his student loans. “But having done this when I was young, I accepted that it was my fault and that it was my responsibility to correct it.”

And “it’s helped me a lot throughout my life. It’s been great for me to take responsibility for my mistakes and finally pay it back,” he said.

An Ohio couple, parents of two children, have a large amount of student loans behind them

Josiah Polletta of Ohio, a teacher, husband and father of two, told Fox News Digital this week, “I believe that partial student loan forgiveness can be a potentially beneficial approach to the state of the economy, but only if done correctly.”

He added, “The administration should focus on forgiveness accrued interest Before pardoning the headmaster.”

He added, “Principal is the amount agreed to be repaid by borrowing, but interest is money earned by the government. The government should not earn money on the backs of citizens.”

Polletta added, “I believe that the waiver of interest payments can be viewed not as a transfer of debt to American citizens — but as principal.”

Click here to sign up for our lifestyle newsletter

Polletta and his wife, Courtney, struggled for years to free themselves of $142,000 in debt — $126,000 of which was student loan debt, Polletta told Fox News Digital in an earlier interview.

“I am not here to play the victim,” he added. “Originally the reason we decided to pay off our debt was because we thought it was the best way to get our finances in order, rather than going to other people,” he said.

“The budget is what saved us,” he said — “and paying off the debt is what got us out of the hole.”

“It’s not right, period,” a New York father of four said of Biden’s student loan handout plan.

He also told Fox News Digital, “Why should people who worked multiple jobs pay for their own college, in many cases pay for people who took out loans for the same thing?”

He added, “People should be held accountable for their own actions. This is not going to happen.”

More than 43M Americans with federal student loans

According to the latest federal data, more than 43 million Americans have federal student debt, nearly a third with less than $10,000 and more than half with less than $20,000.

The pandemic-era payment freeze was set to end on August 31.

A recent analysis by the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) found that the $10,000 amnesty plan would undermine the Inflation Reduction Act and reduce the deficit by about 10 years and erase the benefits of inflation.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“[D]Repealing the EBT would increase near-term inflation far more than the IRA would reduce it,” the CRFB also wrote in its analysis.

“Cancellation of $10,000 of debt could lead to an increase of up to 15 basis points and create additional inflationary pressures over time.”

Fox News Digital’s Bradford Bates and Megan Haney, as well as The Associated Press and Elizabeth Economo, contributed reporting to this article.