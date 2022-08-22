type here...
TOP STORIES American University employees plan to strike over working conditions...
TOP STORIES

American University employees plan to strike over working conditions and low wages

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Hundreds of workers at the American University in Washington said they plan to go on strike on Monday over complaints of unfair working conditions and low wages. Here students walk around the campus.

Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images


hide title

switch title

Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at the American University in Washington said they plan to go on strike on Monday over complaints of unfair working conditions and low wages. Here students walk around the campus.

Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at the American University in Washington said they plan to go on strike on Monday over complaints of unfair working conditions and low wages.

The strike, which will last five days, comes after the university and its union failed to agree on a new contract that would provide for higher wages and fair pay for employees. Service Workers International Union (SEIU) Local 500.

The university currently employs 550 staff – from administrative staff to consultants, advisors, technicians and coordinators – representing 500 SEIU. More than 91% of American University employees voted in favor of the week-long strike, according to SEIU. to the union.

“In almost two years of negotiations, the union has come up with many proposals for wages and a fair pay structure,” Pia Morrison, president of the SEIU Local 500, said in a statement to NPR.

“The administration’s decision to walk away from the negotiations and cancel the weekend meeting leaves the staff no choice but to go on strike,” Morrison added.

SEIU says they are aiming to achieve a 9% staffing increase within two years, as well as ensuring that no university staff member is paid less than $40,000 a year.

In a statement released Sunday, President Sylvia M. Burwell said the university has been in talks with the SEIU 500 since May last year, noting that agreements have been reached on “nearly every aspect of the contract.”

However, the university and its union could not reach an agreement on compensation measures for their employees.

“I want to assure you that the university negotiated in good faith. Our fair and just compensation offer, which represents our best and final offer, is based on our commitment to our employees,” she added.

“While we appreciate the recent movement in the negotiations and received the most productive proposal we have seen in recent months, this happened because we are ready to act,” the message says. tweet from the American University Academic Staff Union.

This was announced by Kelly Jo Bari, assistant director of AU Abroad and an employee union member. Washington Post that she is frustrated with the university administration and its negotiation.

“I really love my job and have spent most of my career at AU. That the AU administration has gone this far is truly amazing,” Bari told the Post.

AT letter to the American University community On August 19, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Peter Starr stressed that the university’s current offer to the union, which includes a pay increase for its long-serving staff, would be the biggest increase in compensation in “nearly a decade.”

“While we are disappointed that the union is choosing this path, rather than the partnership that has characterized our relationship with other campus negotiating units over the past decade, we recognize and respect their right to engage in legally protected union activities,” Starr said. in his speech. letter.

Earlier this month, the staff union voted to allow a strike of up to five days if an agreement on its contract is not reached by August 22. Classes in the fall semester for students begin on August 29.

Previous articleKelly Rodney Case: Sheriff expected to make big announcement after volunteer group finds sunken SUV
Next articleTwo Indiana State football players have died in a single-vehicle crash

Latest news

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

Trudeau and Germany’s Scholz are lukewarm about the idea of ​​exporting Canadian natural gas to Europe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his German counterpart, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, appeared to be scathing about the idea...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Injured No. 2 men’s tennis player Alexander Zverev pulls out of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) - Alexander Zverev, the 2020 US Open runner-up, has missed this year's tournament while recovering...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Florida County Withdraws Dictionary Donations As It Pushes New Book Law

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A body cam shows a Florida man trying to hide a large bag of meth under a cop car

off Video Florida man drops half a pound of meth under a...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin mum on potential White House bid: ‘2024 is a long way off’

closer Video Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is talking about the midterms, a...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Priyanka Chopra shares adorable new photos of baby Malthi

closer Video Fox News Flash Top entertainment headlines of the weekNewYou...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News