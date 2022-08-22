American University employees plan to strike over working conditions and low wages

Enlarge this image switch title Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dee Dwyer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hundreds of workers at the American University in Washington said they plan to go on strike on Monday over complaints of unfair working conditions and low wages.

The strike, which will last five days, comes after the university and its union failed to agree on a new contract that would provide for higher wages and fair pay for employees. Service Workers International Union (SEIU) Local 500.

The university currently employs 550 staff – from administrative staff to consultants, advisors, technicians and coordinators – representing 500 SEIU. More than 91% of American University employees voted in favor of the week-long strike, according to SEIU. to the union.

“In almost two years of negotiations, the union has come up with many proposals for wages and a fair pay structure,” Pia Morrison, president of the SEIU Local 500, said in a statement to NPR.

“The administration’s decision to walk away from the negotiations and cancel the weekend meeting leaves the staff no choice but to go on strike,” Morrison added.

SEIU says they are aiming to achieve a 9% staffing increase within two years, as well as ensuring that no university staff member is paid less than $40,000 a year.

In a statement released Sunday, President Sylvia M. Burwell said the university has been in talks with the SEIU 500 since May last year, noting that agreements have been reached on “nearly every aspect of the contract.”

However, the university and its union could not reach an agreement on compensation measures for their employees.

“I want to assure you that the university negotiated in good faith. Our fair and just compensation offer, which represents our best and final offer, is based on our commitment to our employees,” she added.

“While we appreciate the recent movement in the negotiations and received the most productive proposal we have seen in recent months, this happened because we are ready to act,” the message says. tweet from the American University Academic Staff Union.

This was announced by Kelly Jo Bari, assistant director of AU Abroad and an employee union member. Washington Post that she is frustrated with the university administration and its negotiation.

“I really love my job and have spent most of my career at AU. That the AU administration has gone this far is truly amazing,” Bari told the Post.

AT letter to the American University community On August 19, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Peter Starr stressed that the university’s current offer to the union, which includes a pay increase for its long-serving staff, would be the biggest increase in compensation in “nearly a decade.”

“While we are disappointed that the union is choosing this path, rather than the partnership that has characterized our relationship with other campus negotiating units over the past decade, we recognize and respect their right to engage in legally protected union activities,” Starr said. in his speech. letter.

Earlier this month, the staff union voted to allow a strike of up to five days if an agreement on its contract is not reached by August 22. Classes in the fall semester for students begin on August 29.