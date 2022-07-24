New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two American tourists have been injured in a crocodile attack in Mexico.

The tourists were in the resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico when a man was attacked by a crocodile while going for a swim. A second man entered the water to help when he was attacked by a crocodile, the civil defense office in the western state of Jalisco said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

According to officials, one person sustained injuries on his legs, chest, arms and stomach. The other person had injuries on his arm and upper thigh.

According to the Facebook post, the men were from Colorado. After the attack he was given medical attention by first responders and then transported to a local hospital.

Crocodiles are not uncommon in the area where this incident occurred.

