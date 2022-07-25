New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former “American Pickers” star According to a spokesperson for his co-star Mike Wolff, Frank Fritz needs time to “recover” after his stroke.

A representative for Wolff did not have a specific update Fritz’s health When joined by Fox News Digital.

“We [ask] Everyone should keep Frank in their thoughts and prayers,” the spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “The most important thing is that we allow him time to recover and [give] He’s the place to do that.”

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke, Mike Wolff Announces: ‘Time To Pray’

Wolf first announced the news of Fritz’s stroke on Instagram.

“I’ve been very private about Franks over the last year [sic] life and the journey he’s made,” Wolff wrote Thursday, sharing a photo of Fritz. “There have been many opinions regarding me and Frank’s friendship and performance, but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

“Frank suffered a stroke and is in hospital,” he added. “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts. Frank I pray more than anything you do this okay. I love you my friend.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Co-star Daniel Colby’s manager told Fox News Digital: “Daniel will not be commenting at this time to respect the privacy of Frank and his loved ones during his recovery.”

Fritz was not part of “American Pickers” for a while after being fired after a nearly two-year hiatus. The reality TV star took some time to recover from back surgery.

However, Wolff previously told The Sun Fritz is welcome back to the show.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“We all care about Frank and we want him back on the show,” he told the outlet “I’d love to talk to him again, we absolutely would, but he just doesn’t get it right.”