“American Pickers” star Frank Fitz has been hospitalized.

His former co-host Mike Wolff took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the news.

“I have been very private over the past year about Franks life and the journey he is on. There have been many opinions regarding my and Franks friendship and performance, but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend,” his caption began.

“Frank suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

Wolfe continued: “Frank I pray more than anything you do this okay. I love you my friend.”