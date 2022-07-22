“American Pickers” star Frank Fritz has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke. (Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

‘Hearts and Minds’- ‘American Pickers’ star Frank Fritz hospitalized after suffering stroke, Mike Wolff declares: ‘Time to pray.’ Continue reading…

keep calm- ‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukure, 44, found dead in her Nashville apartment. Continue reading…

Stars behind bars- ‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shaw to spend time in prison: Celebrity lawyer reveals what reality stars face behind bars Continue reading…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are planning a "big party" with friends after tying the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Las Vegas.

(Jennifer Lopez/ OntheJLo.com)

Honeymooners- Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck pack on the PDA during their Paris honeymoon. Continue reading…

New addition to the family- Nicki Hilton shares first picture with newborn son: ‘Baby Bliss.’ Continue reading…

‘You want people to laugh’- Comedians defend Dave Chappelle in wake of canceled Minnesota show: ‘No one should censor.’ Continue reading…

Sex life ideas- Jane Fonda, 84, says women ‘get better’ at sex as they age: ‘Give me what I want.’ Continue reading…

Amber Heard has filed to appeal the verdict in her trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

(AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

‘Light the Twitter Bonfire’- Amber Heard files notice of appeal in Johnny Depp defamation case. Continue reading…

‘I am very lucky’- Gwyneth Paltrow says she won’t miss acting ‘at all’ after creating lifestyle brand Goop. Continue reading…

Happy Birthday- Selena Gomez Turns 30: She Survives Child Stardom, Illness and Heart Attack to Be Top. Continue reading…

