Christy Chen Dawson, the Tennessee newlywed who was allegedly assaulted on her honeymoon at an exclusive resort in Fiji, has been cremated and her family has hired a lawyer, according to the lawsuit.

“Due to the nature of her injuries the deceased could not be taken back to her home,” lawyer Ronald Gordon told the Daily Mail. “So she had to be cremated in Fiji and her ashes flown back.”

Gordon did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

He told the outlet that Chen suffered “major trauma” to her body and that when police first informed her parents of the death, “they thought it was a prank call.”

Exclusive access to the luxury beachside resort in Fiji at the center of the Tennessee woman’s honeymoon murder

Fiji police found Chen brutally beaten in the bathroom of a hotel room at the Turtle Island Resort in Nanuya Levu on July 9. She was a pharmacist who graduated from the University of Tennessee, which honored her with an award for excellence in clinical communication last year.

They arrested her husband, Bradley Robert Dawson, two days later on the country’s main island, on charges of murder. He allegedly told a local man that he had moved away from Turtle Island after an argument with his wife.

Turtle Island Resort told Fox News Digital that the couple was living on the property at the time of the incident and that they are cooperating with authorities.

The two got married in February after only three months of dating.

Gordon told the Daily Mail that Chen was Dawson’s second wife and he also took his first bride to Fiji in 2020.

Dawson’s Fiji-based lawyer Iqbal Khan did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. A woman who answered the phone at his office Tuesday evening said he was in court with Dawson at the time.

Photos show Dawson arriving in court wearing a coronavirus facemask, handcuffs and a short-sleeve button-down shirt – and blue accessories.

After that, his next hearing was scheduled on August 18.

The US State Department confirmed the “death of an American citizen in Fiji”, but declined to comment further.

Khan told Fox 13 Memphis last week that his client maintains his innocence.

Dawson was an IT professional for a nonprofit called Youth Village until he was suspended as a result of the allegations, according to the station.

According to Travel & Leisure, Turtle Island bills itself as a luxury five-star resort with rates over $2,000 a night.

It was founded by an American cable TV magnate, Richard Evanson, who bought the 500-acre, uninhabited island of Nanuya Levu in the 1970s and developed it into a resort in the 1980s.

Celebrities including Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson visited, and a remake of “Blue Lagoon” starring Brooke Shields was filmed on the island.

Fox News’ Adam Sabbs contributed to this report.