American lawyer released from detention in UAE

Asim Ghafoor, a US lawyer detained in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, was released early Saturday morning, ending an effort by members of Congress and Muslim rights groups to free him. They expressed concern that he was being targeted politically because of his ties to Jamal Khashoggi, a murdered Saudi journalist.

Emirates detained Mr Ghafoor in July after convicting him in absentia of money laundering and tax evasion. He was at Dubai airport waiting for a flight to Istanbul. His sentence was sentenced to three years, followed by deportation, in addition to a $1.36 million fine and confiscation of money that the court found he illegally moved across the country: about $4.9 million.

But an Emirati court overturned his prison term on Wednesday after Mr Ghafoor filed an appeal, though it upheld his sentence.