type here...
TOP STORIES American lawyer released from detention in UAE
TOP STORIES

American lawyer released from detention in UAE

By printveela editor

-

1
0
- Advertisment -


Asim Ghafoor, a US lawyer detained in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, was released early Saturday morning, ending an effort by members of Congress and Muslim rights groups to free him. They expressed concern that he was being targeted politically because of his ties to Jamal Khashoggi, a murdered Saudi journalist.

Emirates detained Mr Ghafoor in July after convicting him in absentia of money laundering and tax evasion. He was at Dubai airport waiting for a flight to Istanbul. His sentence was sentenced to three years, followed by deportation, in addition to a $1.36 million fine and confiscation of money that the court found he illegally moved across the country: about $4.9 million.

But an Emirati court overturned his prison term on Wednesday after Mr Ghafoor filed an appeal, though it upheld his sentence.

Mr. Ghafoor’s lawyer, Faisal Mahmoud Gill, said on Saturday that he has been released after paying a fine and is flying back to the United States. Mr. Gill added that Mr. Gafur is not currently the subject of any investigation and will return to the practice of law.

“At first, we were unhappy that he was detained,” Mr. Gill said in a telephone interview, “but we are glad that he was released.”

Mr. Ghafoor has been in detention since 14 July at Dubai International Airport. The United Arab Emirates said it convicted him based on the results of an investigation into him that it launched at the request of the United States, although the State Department said the United States did not ask for his arrest.

Mr Ghafoor, who lives in Virginia and works in Washington, helped set up a human rights group with Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post who was killed in 2018 by Saudi agents in Turkey. He sits on the board of the human rights group Mr. Khashoggi founded and has been critical of the United Arab Emirates for harassing and jailing dissidents.

Supporters of Mr. Ghafur said that in addition to the fact that the case may have political overtones, he was denied due process and was not aware of the charges prior to his arrest.

Emirates insists the case was solely about money laundering, and the State Department said there was no indication that his arrest was related to his work with Mr Khashoggi.

Previous articlePediatric group slams own members over transgender teen puberty blocker criticism: ‘disinformation’

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

American lawyer released from detention in UAE

Asim Ghafoor, a US lawyer detained in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, was released early Saturday morning,...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Pediatric group slams own members over transgender teen puberty blocker criticism: ‘disinformation’

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 13 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress Denise Dowse dies at 64

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

FedEx Cup Playoffs No. Rickie Fowler’s quintuple bogey on 18 could end his season

Rickie Fowler, The final golfer to qualify for the FedEx St. Jude Championship is set to play another...
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The Louisiana Supreme Court denied an appeal challenging the abortion ban

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 13 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Texas lawmaker to NYC Mayor Eric Adams on passenger boarding: ‘Look at the root cause’

off Video Texas Rep. Ronnie Jackson: If Mayor Eric Adams wants to...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News