American lawyer released from detention in UAE

Asim Ghafoor, a US lawyer detained in the United Arab Emirates since mid-July, was released early Saturday morning, ending an effort by members of Congress and Muslim rights groups to free him. They expressed concern that he was being targeted politically because of his ties to Jamal Khashoggi, a murdered Saudi journalist.
Emirates detained Mr Ghafoor in July after convicting him in absentia of money laundering and tax evasion. He was at Dubai airport waiting for a flight to Istanbul. His sentence was sentenced to three years, followed by deportation, in addition to a $1.36 million fine and confiscation of money that the court found he illegally moved across the country: about $4.9 million.
But an Emirati court overturned his prison term on Wednesday after Mr Ghafoor filed an appeal, though it upheld his sentence.
Mr. Ghafoor’s lawyer, Faisal Mahmoud Gill, said on Saturday that he has been released after paying a fine and is flying back to the United States. Mr. Gill added that Mr. Gafur is not currently the subject of any investigation and will return to the practice of law.
“At first, we were unhappy that he was detained,” Mr. Gill said in a telephone interview, “but we are glad that he was released.”
Mr. Ghafoor has been in detention since 14 July at Dubai International Airport. The United Arab Emirates said it convicted him based on the results of an investigation into him that it launched at the request of the United States, although the State Department said the United States did not ask for his arrest.
Mr Ghafoor, who lives in Virginia and works in Washington, helped set up a human rights group with Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post who was killed in 2018 by Saudi agents in Turkey. He sits on the board of the human rights group Mr. Khashoggi founded and has been critical of the United Arab Emirates for harassing and jailing dissidents.
Supporters of Mr. Ghafur said that in addition to the fact that the case may have political overtones, he was denied due process and was not aware of the charges prior to his arrest.
Emirates insists the case was solely about money laundering, and the State Department said there was no indication that his arrest was related to his work with Mr Khashoggi.