American Ilya Malinin made figure skating history by landing the first quad axel

Ilya Malinin made figure skating history on Wednesday night.

The 17-year-old American pushed the boundaries of the sport with a four-and-a-half revolution jump at the start of his long program en route to victory in the US, becoming the first person to land a quad axel in competition. Classic in Lake Placid, New York.

“It feels great,” Malinin said, according to a news release from US Figure Skating. “When I’m practicing it, it’s easy for me to figure out how to get the timing right and everything has to be a good effort. Doing it in competition is a different story because you have nerves and pressure. That way.”

In a sport that has changed technologically over the years, the quad axel is considered the next frontier — the only quadruple jump yet to land in competition.

Male figure skaters have been performing quadruple jumps since 1988, when Canada’s Kurt Browning first pulled off a quad toe loop at the World Championships in Budapest. American Nathan Chen landed five quads en route to an Olympic gold medal in Beijing in February.

But Axel is a different beast. This is more difficult in the sport’s jumps because, depending on the trajectory of the takeoff, an additional half-rotation is required to complete.

Malinin, who lives and trains in the Virginia suburbs outside Washington DC, said he had been thinking about trying the quad axel for “a while” but only started practicing it seriously earlier this year. He posted video clips of him successfully landing it on his Instagram account, with the appropriate handle “quadg0d”.

“In March or April I really started working on technique and trying to improve it,” he said, according to US Figure Skating. “(Yuzuru Hanyu) definitely inspired me to try here.”

Hanyu, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Japan, attempted a quad axel in his long program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, but was unable to land it.

Despite an earlier second-place finish at the national championships, Malinin was not among the three American men selected to compete in those games. US Figure Skating instead gave third place to veteran skater Jason Brown, who finished sixth overall in Beijing.

Malinin, however, is widely viewed as one of the sport’s up-and-coming stars – and perhaps the heir apparent to Chen, who retired from the sport after winning gold. Still just 17, Malinin won the 2022 Junior World Championships by a wide margin and is a name to watch ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

