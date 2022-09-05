American historian’s efforts to honor Canadian hero pay off

A Canadian hero who lay in an unmarked grave for decades now has a tombstone dedicated to his life, thanks to the discovery of the story by an American author during a visit to Halifax five years ago.

Frank Yastrzhembsky, who is also a historian, stumbled upon the story of the Reverend William the Ancient at the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in 2017 and recorded the memorable name of a priest involved in saving people from the sinking Atlantic in 1873.

In March of that year, the steamer left England for New York, but ran out of coal. The captain changed course for Halifax. He landed near Lower Avenue, North Carolina on Marrs Island. The ship sank on the morning of April 1, 565 passengers and crew drowned.

But the locals saved more than 200 people. The Reverend Ancient played his part in this rescue, memorably telling one of the last people saved, “Don’t mind your shins, man, we need your life,” before taking him to safety.

The ancients also took on the difficult task of making sure that the hundreds of the dead were properly buried.

The heroic deeds of the Rev. William the Ancient are now recorded on his new tombstone in St. John’s Cemetery, Halifax. (John Tattri/CBC)

“A Special Place in My Heart”

Yastrzhembsky learned that the Ancient One rested in an unmarked grave in St. John’s Cemetery in Halifax. Yastrzhembsky founded and runs the Shrouded Veterans, an organization that routinely puts up tombstones for American soldiers.

He made an exception for Ancient.

He raised about $3,000 and the tombstone cost a little more. But the Heritage Memorials obscured the difference. He said the money came from several large donors and many small donations.

Yastrzhembsky said he was delighted to see photos of the finished project.

“I was delighted! It’s always nice to see a newly installed headstone on a previously unmarked grave. It’s hard to believe that it all started with my visit to the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic in Halifax. Combined with my interest in 19th century military and religious history, I think that’s how it should have been,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful feeling. There is nothing more satisfying than honoring a hero like the Ancient One. He is someone all Canadians should be proud of. Canada, especially Nova Scotia, will always have a special place in my heart. was able to do a good deed for my Canadian neighbors.”

First White Star Line disaster in the Atlantic

Historian Bob Chaulk says we can draw inspiration from the actions of our ancestors. (John Tattri/CBC)

Bob Chaulk – author Last stop at the Atlantic and member of the SS Atlantic Heritage Park. The park donated money to the cause and helped with local logistics.

Chaulk spent a decade researching the “weird” story of how the White Star Line suffered its first major disaster off the east coast of Canada, decades before it lost the Titanic, many of whose victims lie next to the Ancient on the nearby Fairview Lawn Cemetery.

“He buried about 277 people,” he said of the Ancient One, noting that this meant finding out who was Catholic and who was Protestant and burying them properly.

Chaulk believes that the Ancient One was buried with a tombstone, but it was lost somewhere in the last century.

“Probably it was a tree, because the Ancient One was a humble person. He was a priest in the Anglican Church,” he said.

The new one is built to last.

“History is very important, and the people who lived before us are very important,” Chaulk said. “We don’t spend a lot of time studying Canadian history, and the wreck of the SS Atlantic is very important, as is the history of William the Ancient.”

MORE TOP STORIES