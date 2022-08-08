New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Best-selling author, beloved American historian and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, David McCullough, 89, died Sunday.

His daughter, Dorie Lawson, confirmed that her father died at his home in Hingham, in the greater Boston metropolitan area.

McCullough won Pulitzer Prizes for two presidential biographies.

“Truman” was published in 1992 and topped The New York Times bestseller list for 43 weeks. According to the newspaper, “John Adams,” published in 2001, in its first week at No. 1 and received dozens of prints.

Among other histories of American history, he won National Book Awards for “The Path Between the Seas: The Creation of the Panama Canal,” published in 1977, and “Mornings on Horseback,” published in 1981, chronicling the life of young Theodore. Roosevelt and his family.

With a career spanning more than five decades, McCullough is known for his approachable writing style and his in-depth research — Adams’ book took seven years and he spent 10 on “Truman.”

In 2006, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, considered the nation’s highest civilian honor. It is awarded to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other important social, public, or private endeavors.