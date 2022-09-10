American Francis Tiafoe’s thrilling US Open run ends with semifinals vs. No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz

The US Open ended the greatest run by an American men’s tennis player in 16 years. Francis Tiafoe, 24, of Maryland, was beaten by a different Spaniard in Friday’s semifinals after a stunning tournament victory over Rafael Nadal.

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, a superstar-in-waiting for the past year, lost to 26th-ranked Tiafoe 6-7, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-. 3 win and will face Norway’s Casper Rudd in Sunday’s final. The winner of that match would not only claim their first Grand Slam title but also move up to No. 1 in the world rankings.

For Tiafoe, the son of immigrants from Sierra Leone, this US Open was a major career breakthrough for him and American men’s tennis. He became the first American to play in a US Open semifinal since Andy Roddick in 2006, making his only quarterfinal appearance at a Grand Slam, defeating top-20 players Diego Schwartzman, Nadal and Andrei Rublev in succession.

Tiafoe showed tremendous heart and tenacity in this semifinal, constantly battling through moments when Alcaraz seemed on the verge of running away with it. But mostly, this semifinal was about the technical skill and unwavering nerve of Alcaraz, who asserted himself as the best young player in years this spring when he won important ATP titles in Miami, Barcelona and Madrid.

Before this US Open, world no. Alcaraz, who reached 3, survived five-set marathon battles with Marin Cilic and Janic Sinner to reach the semifinals and was in the opening hole as Tiafoe sneaked away with the first set in the tiebreaker.

But Tiafoe, who was 8-0 in tiebreaks during the tournament, couldn’t maintain a full-strength streak over a long match. With Tiafoe serving at 2-3 in the second set, Alcaraz finally got the first break of either player and seemed to only gain strength and power from there. After saving a break point while trying to serve out the second set, Alcaraz went on a 6-1 third-set run, dropping just nine points in the process.

The fourth set looked headed for the same fate when Alcaraz was soon broken. But Tiafoe kept fighting, got the break back and with some brilliant shotmaking in the second time, eventually leveled the set at 3-3.

Tiafoe’s final push, however, ran into a problem: It only served to see how deep Alcaraz could dig to come up with brilliant tennis in moments of pressure. And in the end, it will have to be very special for Alcaraz to move on.

With Tiafoe holding the match at 4-5, Alcaraz hit a clean forehand winner at a critical angle at 30-30 to set up his first match point. But somehow, Tiafoe saved it by running a high-quality cross-court drop shot, sneaking over the net to stay alive and eventually hold serve.

That led to a tiebreaker, with Alcaraz making it 4-4 with a wicked drop shot. But Tiafoe responded with some canny serves and Alcaraz missed just two forehands wide that leveled the match.

At that point, Alcaraz won 124 points to Tiafoe’s 101. But that doesn’t matter: Tiafoe has the chance to reach an entirely unexpected Grand Slam final.

Alcaraz broke Tiafoe in the first game of the fifth set, but again could not hold the lead for long. Tiafoe brutalized the second serve with a breakhand at 2-2, but Alcaraz immediately went into attack mode and immediately made Tiafoe love.

Tiafoe didn’t make things easy with the finish line in mind but after 4 hours, 19 minutes some tired shots and missed first serves helped Alcaraz finish with a break.

It was a quality match from both players: Alcaraz hit 59 winners with 36 unforced errors, while Tiafoe finished with 51 winners and 52 errors. The biggest difference in the match came on the first serve, where Tiafoe hit just 47% compared to Alcaraz’s 70%.

With Tiafoe’s loss, Roddick’s 2003 US Open title remains the last time an American won a Grand Slam.