In February 1980, a team of unsuspecting American hockey players defeated the Soviet Union. Winter Olympics The gold medal was won in Lake Placid, New York in a victory known as the “Miracle on Ice”.

On Wednesday, history was made again, this time with a different pair of skates.

World junior champion Ilya Malinin, 17, became the first person in history to land a quad axel in competition during his winning performance at the lower-level US Classic in Lake Placid.

“It felt really good. As I practiced it, it was easier for me to figure out how to get the timing right and make everything a good effort,” Malinin said. “Doing it in a competition is a different story because you can deal with nerves and pressure. So I have to act like I’m at home and that’s great.”

Malinin, the son of Uzbek singles skaters Tatiana Malinina and Roman Skornyakov, opened his free skate with a four-and-a-half revolution jump. He finished with 185.44 points for his free skate and a total of 257.28 points to win the competition.

Teammate Camden Pulkkinen finished third with 219.49 points.

“I’ve had the idea of ​​trying it for a little while now. In March or April I really started working on the technique and trying to improve it,” Malinin said. “(Figure skating legend Yuzuru Hanyu) definitely inspired me to try here.”

Malinin won last year’s world championship as well as junior grand prix events in France and Austria and finished second three times. Olympic medalist Nathan Chen At the US Championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.