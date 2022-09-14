American doctor’s offer for free medical care for Fogo Island rejected due to license issues

When a Massachusetts doctor with ties to Newfoundland learned that there had been no permanent family doctor on Fogo Island since June, he knew he wanted to help.

But Dr. Paul Hart’s proposal for three months of medical care – free of charge – ran into licensing problems with the College of Physicians and Surgeons. On Friday, Hart received a letter informing him that his registration application had been rejected.

Hart — originally from Toronto — came to Newfoundland and Labrador to study at the university and was one of the first graduates of Memorial University Medical School in 1973. He says that offering his services is his way of thanking the province.

“I want to thank the province of Newfoundland for providing me with a phenomenal education and a wonderful medical career,” Hart said in a recent interview with CBC News.

Hart contacted the Fogo Island Health Center and Central Health, offering to work as a family doctor for up to three months. He said that his services would be free and he would cover his travel and living expenses.

“I will not ask for any compensation,” Hart said. “Indeed, if you give me money, I will turn around and write a check back to the city of Fogo and the island to use as I see fit.”

Hart says the response from the hospital administration and the provincial health minister to his proposal has been positive.

I gave this information to the college and said, please look at it, can we have a dialogue? We have never had such a dialogue. – Dr. Paul Hart

However, problems began during the online application for a provincial medical license required by the provincial college of physicians and surgeons.

Rejected application

Although it is fully licensed in Massachusetts, Hart does not meet some of the provincial license requirements for a provincial application.

“I haven’t been in active practice for two of the last three years,” Hart said. “I do telemedicine…telemedicine is not seen as an active medical practice.”

In an emailed statement to the CBC, the College of Physicians and Surgeons said that applicants must practice medicine for at least 120 days during the three years prior to the application date.

“Currently, for new applicants, a virtual [or] telemedicine practice is not an active practice. This licensing practice is under active consideration.”

According to the letter, Hart also does not qualify for postgraduate clinical training in family medicine. Hart said he began his studies in Canada, but did not need to take a Canadian exam to practice in the United States, where he worked as a family physician for nearly five decades.

Dr. Paul Hart, a licensed physician, wants to work as a family doctor on Fogo Island for free. However, he faces obstacles in obtaining a provincial medical license. (Dr. Paul Hart)

Doctors must also have malpractice insurance, but Hart says he needs a provincial medical license to get it.

“I don’t have a license number to give them, I can’t sign up, so there are a couple of 22 tricks,” Hart said.

Hart contacted the college directly to explain his situation and was told to fill out an online application and pay an application fee as a first step. Knowing that his application would be rejected, Hart decided to email his application for consideration rather than submit it online.

“They wanted $780 and I felt like no, I’m not going to spend that money when I knew I was going to be denied,” Hart said. “I provided this information to the college and said, ‘Please look at it. Can we have a dialogue?” We have never had such a dialogue.”

Hart said he eventually applied through an online portal with the help of the provincial government. On Friday, his registration application was rejected.

“Based on the information you provided, the Board is not satisfied that the requirements for your license to practice primary health care (family medicine) were met,” the Board of Physicians and Surgeons said in a letter to Hart, which he shared with CBC News.

Hart said he was disappointed and wished the college would have been more willing to communicate throughout the process, especially given the dire situation the people of Fogo Island have faced without a doctor.

“I have never in my 20 years of volunteering spent so much time and effort trying to become a volunteer,” he said.

The college declined to comment specifically on Hart’s case.

Certificate from the province, health department

Provincial health minister Tom Osborne, who called Hart’s offer “generous,” said his department had contacted the college for guidance.

“Based on his offer to come in and volunteer his time in particular, we would offer to cover the license fees to ensure we get him here,” Osborne said. “We’ve had discussions with the college, we’ve had discussions with him as we try to get this process through.”

Health Minister Tom Osborne, who called Hart’s offer generous, says his department is welcoming the doctor to the province. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)

Hart said both Osborne and Central Health were helpful throughout the application process.

“Everyone was supportive, except college,” he said. “No, I don’t have those two things. They didn’t even go further: “You don’t have them, that’s it, you’re denied.”

Hart sent a letter to Prime Minister Andrew Fury about the experience.

Despite the rejection, Hart said his offer stood. He believes the college should explain why it rejected his application after Fogo Island lost its only doctor.

“If you say no, it’s your right, you are the body that grants it,” Hart said. “But if you refuse, then I think the board or college should go to the people of Fogo Island and say, ‘This is our reason for not accepting a licensed physician in Massachusetts who is going to come for three months and for free.’

