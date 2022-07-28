New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There’s no telling where “American” cars come from these days.

Buick imports the Envision from China.

The Jeep Renegade is built in Italy.

And the Ford EcoSport made a long journey from India to showrooms before being discontinued this year.

But cars made in the USA are more obvious.

Here are some that are hiding in plain sight:

Subaru Outback

It may have an Australian name and come from a Japanese company, but the Subaru Outback is built in the heartland of Lafayette, Indiana, alongside the Ascent, Legacy and Impreza.

The Outback is the brand’s best-selling car so far in 2022.

ACURA NSX

The Acura NSX has the sleek lines and technology of an exotic machine, but the mid-engine hybrid sports car is designed in the USA and built at Honda’s performance manufacturing facility in Marysville, Ohio since 2016.

Production ends later this year with a limited run of 600-horsepower NSX Type S cars starting at $171,495.

The most powerful American cars ever

VOLVO S60

Swedish automaker Volvo is owned by China’s Geely these days, but the S60 sedan is built at its factory in Charleston, South Carolina.

It will soon be joined by the Polestar 3 three-row electric SUV from Volvo’s all-electric sister brand.

Nissan Leaf

Nissan’s first electric car debuted a decade ago at its factory in Smyrna, Tennessee, and is still in its second generation.

The Leaf is currently the cheapest electric car you can buy in the US at $20,925, but only after the $7,500 federal tax credit is deducted.

This is the best-selling American muscle car of 2022 so far

MERCEDES-MAYBACH GLS 600

The $166,150 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is one of the world’s most luxurious SUVs, but the full-size flagship is largely made for the American market at the brand’s factory in Vance, Alabama.

It’s the most expensive SUV built in the USA, ahead of the $149,990 Cadillac Escalade-V made in Texas.

“No one knows this.”

Every Tesla sold in the US

Tesla has factories in China and Germany – but each of the four models sold in the US is made at its Fremont, California or Austin, Texas, assembly plants.

The same will be true when the Cybertruck pickup debuts next year and will be made exclusively in Texas.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“No one knew this,” tweeted Elon Musk when the company dominated Cars.com’s Most American-Made list this year.