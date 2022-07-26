American Authors Lead Booker Prize Nominees

LONDON. Elizabeth Strout, Karen Joy Fowler and Layla Mottley are among the six American authors nominated for this year’s Booker Prize, which announced their nominees in a press release on Tuesday.
Strout, the best-known author on the list of 13, is nominated for the Oh William! a novel about a heartbroken woman who helps her ex-husband investigate his family’s past; Karen Joy Fowler for “Booth”, a fictional family portrait of the John Wilkes Booth clan that surrounded assassin Abraham Lincoln; and Layla Mottley for “Nightcrawling,” a best-selling book about a desperate black California teenager who becomes involved in a sex trafficking gang.
Other American nominees are Hernan Diaz for “Trust”, Selby Wynn Schwartz for “After Sappho” and Percival Everett for “Trees”.
The Booker Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious literary prizes, is awarded annually to the author of a novel written in English and published in the UK or Ireland. He is well known for ending his literary career and creating new stars, with recent winners including Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo and Douglas Stewart.
Until 2014, the prize was only open to British and Irish authors, but since the year it expanded to include authors of any nationality, the British literary establishment has been regularly tormented by the dominance of American authors on the Booker List. Tuesday’s announcement is likely to add to those fears, although the nominees also include three British and two Irish authors, as well as Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo and Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka.
Among the British writers on the list is 87-year-old Alan Garner, who Booker says is the oldest nominee and is well known in Britain as pioneering author of children’s fantasy novels in the 1960s and 1970s.
The nominated novels are wildly varied in subject matter. Bulawayo is nominated for Glory, an animal tale about the fall of a dictatorship; Maddie Mortimer is nominated for Maps of Our Amazing Bodies, a novel in which the narrators are both a dying mother and the cancer that kills her.
Neil MacGregor, former director of the British Museum and chairman of this year’s jury, highlighted this diversity in a press release announcing the nominees, saying the books include “stories, fables and parables, fantasy, meditation and thriller”. However, two main themes were evident, he said: how “individual lives are shaped and determined by long historical processes” and “the elusive nature of truth”.
“The extent to which we can trust the word, spoken or written, is a real theme in many of these books,” McGregor said.
Booker’s judges, who also include critic Shahidha Bari and writer Alain Mabanku, will now re-read all of the nominated books before narrowing down the selection to a shortlist of six titles due to be announced on September 6. The winning novel, which will receive a prize of £50,000, or about $60,000, will be announced on October 17 at a ceremony in London.
Full longlist:
-
Noviolet Bulawayo, “Glory”
-
Hernan Diaz, “Trust”
-
Percival Everett, “Trees”
-
Karen Joy Fowler, Booth
-
Alan Garner, Molasses Walker
-
Shehan Karunatilaka, The Seven Moons of Mali Almeida
-
Claire Keegan, Little Things Like This
-
Graham McRae Burnet, Case Study
-
Audrey Magee, Colony
-
Maddie Mortimer, Maps of Our Spectacular Bodies
-
Leila Mottley, “Night Crawl”
-
Selby Wynn Schwartz, “After Sappho”
-
Elizabeth Strout, “Oh William!”