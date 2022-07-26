American Authors Lead Booker Prize Nominees

Until 2014, the prize was only open to British and Irish authors, but since the year it expanded to include authors of any nationality, the British literary establishment has been regularly tormented by the dominance of American authors on the Booker List. Tuesday’s announcement is likely to add to those fears, although the nominees also include three British and two Irish authors, as well as Zimbabwe’s NoViolet Bulawayo and Sri Lanka’s Shehan Karunatilaka.

Among the British writers on the list is 87-year-old Alan Garner, who Booker says is the oldest nominee and is well known in Britain as pioneering author of children’s fantasy novels in the 1960s and 1970s.

The nominated novels are wildly varied in subject matter. Bulawayo is nominated for Glory, an animal tale about the fall of a dictatorship; Maddie Mortimer is nominated for Maps of Our Amazing Bodies, a novel in which the narrators are both a dying mother and the cancer that kills her.

Neil MacGregor, former director of the British Museum and chairman of this year’s jury, highlighted this diversity in a press release announcing the nominees, saying the books include “stories, fables and parables, fantasy, meditation and thriller”. However, two main themes were evident, he said: how “individual lives are shaped and determined by long historical processes” and “the elusive nature of truth”.