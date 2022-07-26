NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

    American actor Kurt Russell began his career as a child actor in Disney films and TV shows including “Gilligan’s Island” released in 1965. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell with his father Neil Russell
    Russell’s father, Neil “Bing” Russell, was a professional baseball player and actor. He is best known for his roles in “Bonanza” in 1959 and “The Magnificent Seven” in 1960. Here is “Bing” Russell with his son in 1966. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell as Elvis Presley
    One of Russell’s most famous acting jobs came when he played Elvis Presley in the 1979 TV movie “Elvis.” Russell was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Special” for his role. (Getty Images)

  • Young Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in 1985
    In 1984, Russell starred in the film “Swing Shift” with Goldie Hawn, who became his longtime romantic partner. The two never got married but are still together today. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn
    Russell and Goldie have appeared together in several movies since 1987, including “Overboard” and Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.” (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell on The Tonight Show in 1994
    In 1993, Russell starred in the historical drama film “Tombstone” alongside Val Kilmer. Here’s Russell on The Tonight Show the following year. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell is starring in "Soldier".
    In 1998, Russell starred in the sci-fi action drama “Soldier”. (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell at the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere
    Russell is playing the role of “Ego” alongside co-star Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” (Getty Images)

  • Kurt Russell with Goldie Hawn at the 2015 NY Premiere of Quentin Tarantino's
    Samuel L. in Quentin Tarantino’s 2015 film “Hateful Eight”. Russell starred alongside Jackson. (Getty Images)

  • 71-year-old Kurt Russell in 2020 at the age of 69
    Kurt Russell at the “Christmas Chronicles” premiere (Getty Images)