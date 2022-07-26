Entertainment American actor and heartthrob Kurt Russell for years Entertainment American actor and heartthrob Kurt Russell for years By printveela editor - July 26, 2022 14 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 American actor Kurt Russell began his career as a child actor in Disney films and TV shows including “Gilligan’s Island” released in 1965. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Russell’s father, Neil “Bing” Russell, was a professional baseball player and actor. He is best known for his roles in “Bonanza” in 1959 and “The Magnificent Seven” in 1960. Here is “Bing” Russell with his son in 1966. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 3 of 10 One of Russell’s most famous acting jobs came when he played Elvis Presley in the 1979 TV movie “Elvis.” Russell was nominated for an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or Special” for his role. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 4 of 10 In 1984, Russell starred in the film “Swing Shift” with Goldie Hawn, who became his longtime romantic partner. The two never got married but are still together today. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 5 of 10 Russell and Goldie have appeared together in several movies since 1987, including “Overboard” and Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 6 of 10 In 1993, Russell starred in the historical drama film “Tombstone” alongside Val Kilmer. Here’s Russell on The Tonight Show the following year. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 7 of 10 In 1998, Russell starred in the sci-fi action drama “Soldier”. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 8 of 10 Russell is playing the role of “Ego” alongside co-star Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.” (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 9 of 10 Samuel L. in Quentin Tarantino’s 2015 film “Hateful Eight”. Russell starred alongside Jackson. (Getty Images) previous Image 10 of 10 Kurt Russell at the “Christmas Chronicles” premiere (Getty Images) Related Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Previous articleA’s Tony Kemp powers Oakland to win over AstrosNext articleOn this day in history in 1775, the US Postal System was founded under the leadership of Ben Franklin Latest news TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 27, 20220As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing peopleRead more Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month, some of the world's best filmmakers will descend on the...Read more US NEWSprintveela editor - July 27, 20220A discarded cigarette started a fire in Portland’s Forest Park, authorities say off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines of July 26 Here are...Read more Politicsprintveela editor - July 27, 20220JB Pritzker’s toilet problems could come back to haunt him if he runs for president in 2024 closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...Read more - Advertisement - Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....Read more Lifestyleprintveela editor - July 27, 20220British tourist killed by helicopter propeller in Greece; Three people including the pilot were arrested closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on July 26 Here are...Read more Must read TOP STORIESprintveela editor - July 27, 20220As monkeypox spreads, know the difference between warning and stigmatizing peopleRead more Entertainmentprintveela editor - July 27, 20220Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month,...Read more - Advertisement - You might also likeRELATEDRecommended to you Entertainment Take a look at the 2022 Venice Film Festival lineup (CNN)In about a month,... printveela editor - July 27, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Bobbi Faye Ferguson, ‘Dallas’ and ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ actress, dies at 78. closer Video... printveela editor - July 27, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Tony Doe, ‘Leave It To Beaver’ Star, Dies At 77 (CNN)Actor and director Tony... printveela editor - July 26, 2022 0 Read more Entertainment Laura Linney, Emmy-winning ‘Ozark’ actress, receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star: ‘Emotional thrill’ closer Video... printveela editor - July 26, 2022 0 Read more Related