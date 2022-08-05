New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The American Academy of Pediatrics has accused transgender youth of promoting over-the-counter puberty blockers and abandoning the non-drug therapy approach.

Critics of the organization told the Daily Mail As the group holds a leadership meeting in Chicago starting Thursday, the organization is standing in the way this week of its efforts to review its policy on how to administer “gender-affirming care” for transgender teenagers.

Several doctors who spoke to the British outlet accused the AAP of deliberately steering children toward drug cocktails and ultimately surgery rather than less drastic methods of treatment.

“There are other ways to treat gender dysphoria, and the AAP seems to be ignoring these other approaches,” GenSpect member and psychiatrist Stella O’Malley told the outlet.

O’Malley added his belief that children are often “fast-tracked” into the “nuclear option” of drugs and surgery.

Dr. Erica Anderson, A transgender clinical psychologist who has helped hundreds of teenagers transition believes in a “qualification” version of gender care, but believes the AAP is out of step with online messages telling kids they’re transgender if they have their body. problems.

“It’s persuasive for impressionable, insecure young people looking for answers,” Anderson says.

In March, five pediatricians put forward a resolution calling for a “rigorous” review of the AAP’s 2018 gender confirmation policy and warned that the number of people who go through gender transitions will increase and express regret later.

According to Daily Mail, the recent procedural rule means that the resolution will not be voted on in the upcoming AAP meetings.

Mental health nurse Aaron Kimberly transitioned to medicine in 2006, and she agreed that the AAP needed a policy review on the issue.

“The responsibility of our clinical governing bodies is not to engage in culture or political warfare,” Kimberley told DailyMail.com. “It should provide us with evidence-based information and evidence-based clinical practices.”

The AAP insists its guidelines are evidence-based and give young people the best chance of preventing suicide on the road.

The American Academy of Pediatrics did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

A new poll shows the largest number of Americans say it is not possible to change a person’s gender since last year, signaling a possible shift in attitudes toward transgender rights.

According to a new survey released Tuesday by the Pew Research Center, 60% of adults believe a person’s gender is determined by the gender they were assigned at birth. That number is up 4 percentage points from the previous year — 56% in 2021 — and up 6 percentage points from 54% in 2017.

