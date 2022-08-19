America is ready to announce new military aid and drones to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is poised to announce nearly $800 million in new military aid to Ukraine on Friday, including at least a dozen ScanEagle surveillance drones, several US officials said.

The bulk of the aid package is additional howitzers and ammunition, including Javelin missiles, officials said, which the Ukrainian military is effectively using to deter Russian forces and retake territory gained by Moscow. Both officials confirmed the new addition of portable, long-endurance drones that can be launched and recovered via catapult.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the aid before releasing it publicly.

During the past four months of war, Russia has focused on seizing the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, where pro-Moscow separatists have controlled some territory as self-proclaimed republics for eight years.

Russian forces have made some incremental gains in the east, but they are also on the defensive elsewhere as Ukraine escalates its offensive on Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. Moscow annexed the Russian-occupied territory in 2014. Nine Russian fighter jets were reported downed last week. Attacks on an airbase in Crimea highlighted the Ukrainians’ ability to strike deep behind enemy lines.

Russian leaders have warned that the strike facilities in Crimea are exacerbating a conflict fueled by the US and NATO allies and threatening to drag the US deeper into the war.

The latest aid comes as Russia’s war on Ukraine approaches the six-month mark. Already the US has sent more than $9 billion in weapons systems, ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine. This is the 19th time the Pentagon has delivered equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine, beginning in August 2021.

Efforts to quell the fighting are also ongoing. On Thursday, the Turkish leader and UN chief met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in western Ukraine. They discussed a range of issues, including prisoner exchanges and an effort to get UN nuclear energy experts to visit the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

The facility has been controlled by Russian forces since the invasion began on February 24 and has been the target of several explosions. Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of shelling the plant, sparking international fears of a disaster on the continent.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will follow Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying many of the issues discussed require the Kremlin’s agreement.