New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

America is in the midst of one of the worst labor shortages in recent memory.

Many have heard stories of employers offering bonuses and higher salaries in a desperate attempt to fill openings. Many have experienced delays at understaffed restaurants or stores. Others have had their flights delayed or canceled due to insufficient baggage handlers, TSA agents, pilots or flight attendants.

Indeed, the extent of this labor shortage is unprecedented. Data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve indicates that 2022 is the year with the most job openings on record. Furthermore, the labor force participation rate remains a full percentage point below its pre-COVID-19 level, with 3 million fewer workers in the economy today.

UBER Spotlights Most Skilled Drivers in First-Time ‘Yearbook’

This is an issue that deserves our attention. Labor shortages can stifle GDP growth, fuel inflation and inhibit productive innovation and investment. Furthermore, maintaining the Medicare and Social Security benefits that millions of seniors depend on requires a strong and healthy labor force.

While there is no silver bullet, there are a handful of steps that Congress, local governments and this administration can take right now to empower workers and give our economy the boost it needs.

First, our country needs to address the growing mismatch between the skills needed to fill opportunities and the skills available to job seekers. The skills gap, as the phenomenon is called, is especially prevalent for technical jobs that require more than a high school diploma but less than a four-year bachelor’s degree — think software programmers, hospital technicians, HVAC specialists and so on.

These are typically well-paying jobs that offer solid benefits, and the skills they require can be acquired through workforce training programs at local community colleges and technical schools. We must make these programs more accessible to Americans willing to take advantage of them.

A proposal from Senators Rob Portman, R-OH, and Tim Kaine, D-Va., would do just that. His bill, The JOBS Act, would allow Pell Grants to be used at technical schools and community colleges, enabling countless Americans to get the training they need to fill the in-demand jobs that will help boost our economy. Congress should pass this law without delay.

Second, Medicaid work requirements should be considered for non-dependent able-bodied adults. Medicaid was created nearly 60 years ago to provide free or heavily subsidized health care coverage to poor women and children, people with disabilities, and seniors in nursing homes who cannot afford long-term care. In 2010, Obamacare expanded Medicaid eligibility to healthy, working-age adults living at or slightly above the poverty line. Since then, Medicaid enrollment has grown to more than 75 million.

With more than 10 million unpaid jobs, non-elderly, non-disabled adult Medicaid recipients are required to work, find work or pursue educational opportunities in exchange for their taxpayer-subsidized benefits. It will help more than one million Americans get into the workforce and on a path to self-sufficiency.

Click here to get opinion newsletter

Third, local and state-level legislative bodies should seriously consider reducing or eliminating burdensome and unnecessary occupational licensing requirements that do not truly advance public safety. About one-third of American workers are required to obtain a government license to legally offer goods or services for pay, and individual states control these regulations. While licensing makes sense for doctors and pilots, there is no reason to force florists, interior designers, cosmetologists, and tour guides to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars and complete extensive educational programs as a prerequisite for work. Indeed, many of these business licensing requirements today have become barriers to entry, effectively reducing competition.

America is home to the world’s most productive, innovative and resourceful workforce. They are the backbone of our economy and the source of our national prosperity. His work ethic, courage and ingenuity will continue to propel us into the future.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Yet, we should not lose sight of the fact that these men and women are also severely affected by the national labor shortage. Many Americans are being forced to work harder and longer hours to compensate for labor shortages.

It’s time for leaders to address this national problem by pursuing policies at every level of government to create opportunity, eliminate bureaucratic red tape, and empower America’s workforce.