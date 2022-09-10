New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The America First Policy Institute on Friday released a toolkit to help parents grapple with the Biden administration’s proposed changes to Title IX.

The Title IX Toolkit explains to parents proposed changes to Title IX that would expand the statute’s protections to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

The toolkit helps parents submit official comments on the rule so the Biden administration can hear objections before the rule is finalized.

“The Biden administration’s proposed Title IX changes are an assault on the soul of this nation. If enacted, they would take away parental rights, due process, fairness in women’s sports and more,” said Vice President Jack Brewer. America First Policy Institute Center for 1776 said in a statement. “But this is bigger than just policy. It is a blatant attempt to spiritually corrupt all children and college students with radical gender ideology. I call on all parents – mothers and fathers – to express their concern about these serious changes.”

Title IX, which was passed into law in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding. It states that “no person in the United States, on the basis of sex, shall be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be discriminated against in any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”

The Biden administration has said it will issue additional rules on transgender student sports participation, a move likely to meet pushback from Republicans.

“These proposed changes risk harming students and families by curtailing parental rights, harming women’s athletics, making schools unsafe for women, and exacerbating the crisis of free speech on campus,” the America First Policy Institute said in a press release.

The proposed changes drew harsh criticism from opponents who believed they would harm women’s rights.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., was sharply critical Biden’s proposed Title IX rules In a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, the definition was called “corrupt” and “irreparable harm to women”.

So far, there have been more than 160,000 comments supporting and opposing the rule, and the comment period ends on September 12.

