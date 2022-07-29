New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“Teen Mom” ​​reality star Amber Portwood has addressed losing custody of her 4-year-old son to ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Portwood said she was “devastated and heartbroken” by the decision.

“I am very saddened and heartbroken by this outcome. I have worked hard to improve myself and improve my relationships with my children,” she shared on Instagram. She spoke to speak about Past substance abuse And her mental health.

“A person should have the opportunity to redeem themselves and not be tied to their problems from the past,” Portwood said.

The MTV star said she went to therapy, took classes and went through other efforts to change her behavior.

“I will never stop fighting for my children whom I love more than anything. I have been living a nightmare for a long time, trying to prove myself. I would not wish this unbearable pain on any mother or father,” she said. Confirmed.

The legal battle between Portwood and Glennon has continued ever since 2019, when Portwood was arrested For domestic violence against Glennon, she reportedly hit him while he was holding their son James.

Glennon addressed the custody decision E!“We endured the nightmare, now we get to live the dream.”

Portwood is in “Teen Mom OG.” and also in “Teen Mom: Girls Night In” and “Teen Mom: Family Reunion.” She also has a daughter, Leah Leanne Shirley, with ex Gary Shirley.