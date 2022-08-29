New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amber HeardSister Whitney expressed her disdain for MTV after the network picked it up Johnny Depp Appearing as the VMA Moonman when it airs Sunday night.

About three months later A six-week defamation trial Between Heard and Depp, the actress’ sister took to Instagram to share her filter ideas.

She wrote, “MTV you are disgusting and obviously desperate! I really hope none of these callers have daughters…#DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHARD.”

Whitney was often filmed at her sister’s side during the trial, even giving her own testimony before the jury.

MTV VMAS Moonman: ‘Needs Work’ On Johnny Depp’s Surprise Appearance At Awards Show

During the MTV show, Depp’s face was superimposed on the VMA’s signature moonman, which is presented to winners in statue form.

Depp told the crowd, “I want you to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, and anything you need.”

His performance was met with praise, irritation and dislike by viewers.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Amber Heard and Depp faced a nasty double-defamation lawsuit after just one year of marriage, which the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor won. $10 million is being awarded. Heard was awarded $2 million in her counter-suit.

Click here to get the Fox News app

After the trial, Heard not only filed an appeal, but also appointed a new defense team.

Whitney Heard did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.