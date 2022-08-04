New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in a defamation lawsuit.

Heard, 36, landed her Yucca Valley dig in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it.

The luxury home was purchased in 2019 for $570,000 by an anonymous trust linked to the “Aquaman” actress, according to property records and TMZ.

The adobe single-story house, which was never publicly listed for sale, officially closed on July 18, according to Zillow.com.

The 2,457-square-foot residence near Joshua Tree was Heard’s primary residence for several years.

In May, she wrote Depp Vs. The address became public after Heard revealed her city of residence when she testified at the trial.

Records show a Las Vegas couple paid all cash for a Southwest-style home on nearly six acres, real-estate news site Reported dirt.

The husband works in the insurance industry and the wife is his longtime secretary. The backyard features a three-car garage, concrete floors and a 110-foot pool.

Depp vs. Since Heard’s major courtroom defeat in the Heard saga, she has frequently been spotted out and about in the Hamptons, New York.

After a six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, a seven-member jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, finding that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in a Washington Post op-ed. A survivor of domestic abuse.

A judge later reduced the punitive damages amount to $350,000 — the maximum allowed under Virginia law.

Heard won a modest victory, with a jury awarding her $2 million in her countersuit.

Both sides have announced they are appealing the verdict.