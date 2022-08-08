New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amber Heard Spotted in Israel last week – bombshell Johnny Depp dined at a Tel Aviv cafe with one of his biggest supporters, journalist Eve Barlow, who has been barred from a defamation trial.

Vinna, 36, is August 1 sitting with Barlow At an outside table, according to online reports.

Depp’s lawyers kicked her out of a Barlow Fairfax, Virginia, courtroom in April after she was caught tweeting and texting from the front row, which was reserved for lawyers.

Lawyers for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star filed a successful motion to permanently bar Barlow from prosecution for violating a court order banning phone use.

Unsealed Dep v. Heard court docs reveal ‘Aquaman’ actress ‘exotic dancer’

But that didn’t stop Barlow from constantly tweeting messages of support for Heard outside the courtroom. Fairfax County Circuit Court Trial.

The former deputy editor of music bible NME and New York magazine contributor exploded Depp fans As misogynists and abusers. Depp’s supporters lashed out at Barlow online.

During the Heard tour holy landShe entered Halper’s Books in Tel Aviv on Aug. 2 with her baby daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, and browsed the aisles for about an hour, owner JC Halper said.

The “Aquaman” actress bought Halper’s self-penned “The Bibliomaniacs: Tales from a Tel Aviv Bookseller” and he posted a picture of her in the store on Facebook.

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

“Now I’m going to dip my toe into the Johnny vs. Amber feud and throw out some facts in Amber’s favor,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “She is a strong supporter of Israel, the Jews and the cause of Israel … and expresses it by wearing a gold Jewish star around her neck.”

He praised Heard’s parenting and called her “modest, polite, amiable, a keen self-behaved customer with high literary tastes”.

Little lies from her legendary courtroom battle. Depp won a $10.35 million verdict June 1 comes after a six-week nationally televised trial that revealed the most intimate details of the lives of exes fighting against her.

A seven-member jury found that Heard defamed her ex-husband in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a victim of domestic violence.

The panel also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit, which found Depp defamatory, calling her allegations “bogus” through her lawyer.

Both sides said they are appealing the verdict.

Fox News Digital’s Haley Chi-Sing contributed this report