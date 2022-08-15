New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

actress Amber Heard A representative announced Monday that she had parted ways with Elaine Bredhoft, her trial lawyer in Depp v. Heard.

Heard, 36, hired First Amendment lawyers David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who successfully represented The New York Times against a defamation suit brought by former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard in this appeal, as this is a case with important First Amendment implications for every American,” Axelrod and Brown said in a joint statement.

“We are confident that the appellate court will not bow to popular opinion, correctly apply the law, reverse the verdict against Ms. Heard, and reaffirm the fundamental principles of free speech,” the statement continued.

NYC’s public university system drops Johnny Depp’s lawyer profile after backlash

Ben Rottenborn, Bredhoft’s co-counsel in the case, will continue to represent Heard during the appeals process.

After an epic live court battle in Fairfax, Virginia, Johnny Depp 59, won a $10.35 million judgment against the “Aquaman” actress.

Unsealed Dep v. Heard court docs reveal ‘Aquaman’ actress ‘exotic dancer’

A jury found the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star defamed by describing her as a victim of domestic violence in a 2018 op-ed.

The The panel also heard The $2 million award was in her favor on a single claim in her countersuit.

But Depp is the clear winner in the courtroom and in the arena of public opinion. Both sides said they plan to appeal the verdict.

Bredhoft, an accomplished and respected inquisitor Attorney in VirginiaFox News told Digital that it is standard practice to hire a new law firm for the appeal.

“We’ve strongly recommended it here and we’re helping the lady through the process of interviewing and finding her attorney,” Bredhoft said, noting that the appeal would benefit from a “fresh perspective” and “fresh perspective.”

Johnny Depp is appealing part of the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard

Bredhoft is also ready to move on from that Heard the case of Dep v It has dominated her career in recent years.

“I have a very heavy case load, including a six-week trial this fall,” she said. “My clients are very patient and I really need to get back to them.”

The legal saga began in 2016 when Heard filed a restraining order against Depp, accusing him of hitting her in the face with a cellphone — an allegation he vehemently denies.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Six years on, the warring exes are still raging in court and in the media — a feud that lasted significantly longer than their 15-month marriage.