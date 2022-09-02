New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amazon’s most expensive show has gotten off to a bit of a rocky start.

a slaughter Amazon Prime Customers hoping to watch the streaming service’s blockbuster “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” when it drops Thursday night took to social media to complain that only the second episode was available.

The first two episodes were scheduled to debut on Amazon at 9 pm ET, but Twitter has been flooded with fans saying there’s a problem.

Soon after the episodes became available, one person tweeted “Prime Video is so bad, Episode 2 of Rings of Power is out, but not Episode 1.”

Amazon Studios ‘necessarily’ denies claims of unsafe conditions on ‘Lord of the Rings’ series

Another wrote, “Rings of Power Already off to a bad start… I’m starting with episode 2????”

“I have rings of power episode 2 available but why not episode 1?!?!!!!!!!!!! “I want my stabby lady.”

“Only episode 2 released, it’s before 9pm too,” complained another.

“So spotted- ready to watch The Rings of Power @PrimeVideo and I have no play option for episode 1 on my phone or TV,” wrote another, along with a screenshot of the problem.

Another said: “My roommate is yelling angrily at his Alexa and demanding to know why Episode 2 of Power of Powers Episode 1 is available.”

One fan even posted a golem meme that read, “Give us a chance, precious. Give us a chance!”

Screenshots of the first episode “It Episode not available.”

It wasn’t clear how widespread the problem was, and it was fixed within an hour.

“The Rings of Power” is a prequel series set before the events of “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit”.

An 8-episode season of “The Rings of Power” reportedly cost the company $715 million — making it the most expensive show ever.

The series has already been renewed for a second season, which is set to begin shooting in October.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.