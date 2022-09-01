Amazon loses a key step in its attempt to cancel its workers’ historic union vote

Enlarge this image toggle signature Robert Bumstead/AP

Amazon appears to be losing the case to annul the union’s victory, which formed the company’s first organized warehouse in the US.

After workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to join the Amazon union this spring, the company is appealing the result. A federal union official has presided over hearings in the case for weeks and is now recommending that Amazon’s objections be overruled and the union certified. Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A business attracted a lot of attention as it decides the fate of the first – and so far only – successful union movement at an Amazon warehouse in the US.

Staten Island workers voted to unionize by over 500 votes, bringing a revolutionary victory to a grassroots upstart group known as the Amazon Workers’ Union. The group is managed by current and former warehouse workers known as JFK8.

However, Amazon opposed the union’s victory, accusing the Brooklyn regional branch of the National Labor Relations Council that oversaw the election of acting in favor of the Amazon union. Amazon also accused ALU of coercing and misleading warehouse workers.

US Spokesperson Report serves as a recommendation for a formal decision by the National Labor Relations Board, which is expected later and does not have to follow the recommendation, although it usually does.

The decision could determine the future path of organizing work at Amazon, where labor unions have long fought for a foothold and a sprawling warehouse network has turned the company into America’s second-largest private employer.

In August, warehouse workers near Albany, New York, petitioned the NLRB for an election on whether they should join an Amazon union.

In the spring, the previous two elections failed to form unions at two other Amazon warehouses. Workers at another, smaller warehouse in Staten Island voted against joining the ALU.

And in Alabama, workers held a new vote after U.S. union officials found that Amazon had unfairly swayed the original 2021 election, but the new election results remain controversial.

In this Alabama vote, the NLRB has yet to make a decision on ballots contested by both the union and Amazon, which could impact the election outcome. The agency is also weighing up allegations of unfair labor practices by the Retailers, Wholesalers and Department Stores Union, which is trying to organize Alabama’s warehouse workers.

