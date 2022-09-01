Amazing list of celebrities the FBI has files on

(CNN)The Monkees weren’t the only celebrity to catch the FBI’s attention in the past few years.
therefore Mickey Dolenz, The Only Surviving Monkeys are suing law enforcement agencies to access any records the FBI has, a crime not to look at other pop culture figures the FBI has looked into over the years.
According to the complaint filed by Dolenz, the Monkeys were investigated by the FBI for alleged anti-Vietnam War activities in connection with a concert in 1967 in which they flashed pictures and messages protesting the conflict.
Other stars who had politically-related files on them include the late singer John Denver (whose appearance at an anti-war rally in 1971, along with his drug use, which he documented in his 1994 autobiography “Take Me Home: An Autobiography,” put him on the FBI’s radar), famous deaf and blind activist Helen Keller (who was a socialist, considered dangerous in the early 20th century) and a baseball legend Jackie Robinson (whose file contains information about his civil rights work and is suspected of having ties to a communist organization).
John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono It was also the subject of an FBI file because the Beetle was well known to the US government for its anti-war stance.
Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe There was a file, partly because of one of her husbands. The FBI suspected playwright and screenwriter Arthur Miller, who was married to Monroe from 1956 to 1961, was a Communist.
Late rappers Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace, Also known as “The Notorious Big”. Tupac Shakur, And Russell Tyrone Jones aka “Ol’ Dirty Bastard” Everyone in the Wu Tang Clan also had files.
Apple founder Steve Jobs He obtained the file in 1991 while being considered for a possible appointment to the US President’s Export Council.
The FBI collected files on some celebrities not because of their activities, but because of the actions of others.
A file on the late singer Whitney Houston Information about an alleged extortion attempt against her and some intense attention from fans, including multiple letters and cassette tapes sent to her.
late Princess Diana There were two brief FBI files, one regarding threats she and Prince Charles received after they were married, and another regarding security issues related to her 1989 US tour.
There is a disclaimer in the FBI’s Freedom of Information Act library, which contains some files related to pop culture figures. According to the disclaimer “the information found in these files may no longer reflect the current beliefs, positions, opinions, or policies of the FBI.”