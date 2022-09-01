Amazing list of celebrities the FBI has files on

(CNN) The Monkees weren’t the only celebrity to catch the FBI’s attention in the past few years.

According to the complaint filed by Dolenz, the Monkeys were investigated by the FBI for alleged anti-Vietnam War activities in connection with a concert in 1967 in which they flashed pictures and messages protesting the conflict.

Iconic actress Marilyn Monroe There was a file, partly because of one of her husbands. The FBI suspected playwright and screenwriter Arthur Miller, who was married to Monroe from 1956 to 1961, was a Communist.

Late Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2010.

Apple founder Steve Jobs He obtained the file in 1991 while being considered for a possible appointment to the US President’s Export Council.

The FBI collected files on some celebrities not because of their activities, but because of the actions of others.

Whitney Houston in 1988.

A file on the late singer Whitney Houston Information about an alleged extortion attempt against her and some intense attention from fans, including multiple letters and cassette tapes sent to her.

Princess Diana in 1983.

late Princess Diana There were two brief FBI files, one regarding threats she and Prince Charles received after they were married, and another regarding security issues related to her 1989 US tour.

There is a disclaimer in the FBI’s Freedom of Information Act library, which contains some files related to pop culture figures. According to the disclaimer “the information found in these files may no longer reflect the current beliefs, positions, opinions, or policies of the FBI.”