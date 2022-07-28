type here...
CANADA Amanda Todd feared extortion would continue for the rest...
CANADA

Amanda Todd feared extortion would continue for the rest of her life, Crown tells jurors.

Amanda Todd committed suicide on October 10, 2012 after posting a video on YouTube stating that she had been blackmailed by an online predator. (TELUS Originals)

British Columbian teenager Amanda Todd feared that the man who harassed her and extorted money
continue for the rest of her life, and there was nothing she could do to stop it, a crown attorney told the British Columbia Supreme Court Wednesday.

Kristen LeNoble showed the court a Facebook post that Todd wrote shortly after the stalker shared her sexual photos, which said: “I’m so sad, I feel so bad.”

The Port Coquitlam teenager, who died nearly a decade ago, had previously written a post asking people to support her rather than condemn her because she feared her harasser was going to distribute content depicting her in a sexual manner, she said.

“This is such a terrible feeling for me,” LeNoble read in one of Todd’s posts.

  • ‘Amanda Todd’ Files Found on Device Seized from Sextorming Defendants

She told jurors at the trial of Aidin Koban, a Dutchman accused of extorting Todd, that the man threatened to spread references to her family, friends and classmates unless she put on a series of sexual “shows” on webcam. .

Coban pleaded not guilty to extortion, stalking and contacting a young man to commit a sexual offense, and possession of child pornography.

These photographs were seized during the arrest of Aydin Koban in 2014 in a remote bungalow in the Netherlands. The images are part of the exhibits that were presented as evidence at Coban’s trial for allegedly sextorting Amanda Todd. (Supreme Court of British Columbia)

At one point, one of the many aliases used to extort Todd sent her a message saying she had until the end of the day, “until all hell breaks free,” LeNoble said.

The man also threatened to report Todd to child protection authorities, she said.

LeNoble said Todd wrote a Facebook post urging people to block one of the stalker’s accounts, claiming it was a “sick pedophile” who was blackmailing her.

The teenager wrote: “He will send you a link to me, to what I did very stupidly, but people make mistakes,” she said.

Todd urged people not to share any content they might get, she said.

“I’m about to cry my eyes out,” LeNoble said as he read the post.

Todd fought back, Crown says

LeNoble told jurors Tuesday that by the time the Crown finishes its final speech, it will be proven beyond reasonable doubt that Coban was the person behind 22 separate online aliases used to harass and extort Todd.

According to LeNoble, Todd also rebuffed her stalker by sending them a message saying she hoped they felt guilty for “ruining a young girl’s life”.

LeNoble showed juror messages exchanged on Facebook by the stalker with several people Todd was connected to on the site, including one male friend who expressed interest in viewing sexualized images of the teen.

  • ‘She wanted it to stop’: Investigator testifies in Amanda Todd sex extortion trial

The stalker shared a link to a porn site, and Todd’s Facebook friend responded, “Sick, thanks bro,” LeNoble said.

According to her, the extortion began shortly before Todd turned 13 in November 2009.

Queen’s Attorney Louise Kenworthy told jurors at the start of the trial nearly two months ago that Todd had been the victim of an ongoing online “sexual extortion” campaign for three years before his death at the age of 15 in October 2012.

The Crown is expected to continue its arguments until the end of the week.

