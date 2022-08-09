New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Amanda Seyfried recently opened up about the early years of her career and what she faced as a young actress.

“At 19, walking around in my underwear, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she said wage

“Oh, I know why: I’m 19 and I don’t want to upset anybody and I want to keep my job. That’s why,” she said.

Seyfried starred in “As the World Turns” and “All My Children” to start her career, but things really took off for the young actress when she was 18 and played Karen Smith in “Mean Girls” opposite Lindsay Lohan and Rachel. McAdams.

She previously opened in a Interview with Marie Claire About the uncomfortable comments she received after playing the role, especially during a scene where her character clutches her chest and predicts the weather. Men often approach the actress asking if it’s raining, referencing the popular “Mean Girls” scene.

“I always felt really grossed out by it. I was 18. It was just gross,” she recalled.

The “Mom!” and the “Les Miserables” star also discussed with Porter the experience of not being able to land another musical role in the “Wicked” adaptation.

Seyfried talks about how young people in the industry are completely crushed when they don’t get a role, but says it comes to her mind.

“Nothing crushes me completely when it comes to work. I’m unstoppable! Nothing crushes my life except my family,” she shared. The actress married her husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017 and they share their Two children: Nina and Thomas.

“[That’s] I wouldn’t say I don’t suffer in my job. I missed the big role I really wanted- [well]”I thought I really wanted to,” she said. She was discussing the role of Glinda in the upcoming “Wicked,” a role that was eventually given to Ariana Grande.

“It was devastating,” she said of the role. “And I really felt it was right if for no other reason. But that doesn’t take away from my faith at all.”

Seyfried was previously nominated for two Emmys for her Hulu series “The Dropout” and is in the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “The Crowded Room.”