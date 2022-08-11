Amanda Seyfried opens up about past pressure to appear nude on screen as stars battle over role of intimate coordinator

(CNN)Amanda Seyfried is described as coming under pressure to appear nude scenes When she was just 19 years old and starting show business.
Seyfried, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, discussed her career progression in a wide-ranging interview. Porter.
She said she now has “a level of respect that I’ve never fully felt around me” and that it’s not because of her accomplishments, but because of her age — 36.
The “Mamma Mia” star later recalled how she had become “very vulnerable” from her early acting days, despite going through some tough times.
Seyfried said: “Being 19 years old, walking around without my underwear — like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen?
“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to offend anyone and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”
Her comments come as several actresses are lining up to defend the role of on-set intimacy coordinator after actor Sean Bean criticized her in a recent interview.
is among them Rachel Zeiglerwho played Maria in Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” last year.
Bean, whose many credits include ill-fated “Game of Thrones” patriarch Ned Stark, was asked by the British newspaper. times One of his earliest roles — in the BBC’s 1993 version of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” — would have been different had an intimacy coordinator been involved.
“It would spoil the spontaneity,” he added: “I think that the natural behavior of lovers would be destroyed if one brought it into a technical exercise.”
The interview was picked up by several media outlets, including Variety, which tweeted a version of it. It was Zeigler respondedSaying: “Intimacy coordinators create an environment of safety for actors. I was so grateful for the person we had at WSS- they graced a newbie like me + educated those around me with years of experience. Intimate spontaneity scenes can be unsafe. Wake up. “
Jamila Jamil, who plays the villain in Marvel’s upcoming TV series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” responded to Bean’s comment about love scenes being a “technical exercise”: “It’s just got to be technical. It’s like a stunt. That’s our job as actors. That it doesn’t look technical. Nobody wants instant taunts…”
In the same interview, Bean referenced the TV show “Snowpiercer,” in which he and actress Lena Hall engaged in a suggestive scene. When it was suggested he had an intimacy coordinator to protect actresses in the wake of #MeToo, he replied: “I think it depends on the actress. This actress had a musical cabaret background, so she was ready for anything.”
After the article’s publication, Hall posted a lengthy thread of his own Tweet In response. She wrote: “I need to clarify some information from a random article because people come up to me saying ‘girl are you ok?’
“Just because I’m in the theater (not cabaret, but I perform it every time) doesn’t mean I’m ready for anything.”
She explained the circumstances of their scene and said that she would not hesitate to demand a coordinator if the situation warranted.
“I think Intimacy Coordinators are a welcome addition to the set and I think they can also help with trauma experienced in other scenes. Sometimes we need them sometimes not but every person and scene and experience is different,” she wrote.
CNN has reached out to Sean Bean’s representatives for further comment.