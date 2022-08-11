Amanda Seyfried opens up about past pressure to appear nude on screen as stars battle over role of intimate coordinator

(CNN) Amanda Seyfried is described as coming under pressure to appear nude scenes When she was just 19 years old and starting show business.

Seyfried, who was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes, discussed her career progression in a wide-ranging interview. Porter

She said she now has “a level of respect that I’ve never fully felt around me” and that it’s not because of her accomplishments, but because of her age — 36.

The “Mamma Mia” star later recalled how she had become “very vulnerable” from her early acting days, despite going through some tough times.

Seyfried said: “Being 19 years old, walking around without my underwear — like, are you kidding me? How did I let this happen?

