Celebrities have varying degrees of comfort in front of the camera, especially when filming a scene that requires partial or full nudity.

“White Lotus” Actress Sydney Sweeney vowed to continue doing nude scenes because they gave her the confidence to love her body as well, but “The Dropout” star Amanda Seyfried admitted earlier this month that she felt pressured to strip. Her career.

For Sweeney, who filmed many intimate scenes as Cassie Howard Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria,” An intimacy coordinator is on set to ensure the actress is supported and comfortable while filming any scenes.

Dr. Registered with Jessica Steinrock, a Certified Intimacy Coordinator SAG-AFTRAFox News exclusively told Digital that the need for affinity coordinators in the industry will continue to grow as viewers favor stories offered on streaming networks versus cable television.

“It’s a relatively new role. In 2018 HBO’s commitment to having an Intimacy Coordinator on all their movie sets really hit home,” she said. “An intimacy coordinator is present to provide safety and framework for scenes of intimacy. Be it scenes of simulated sex, simulated genital contact, or nudity.”

In the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, the safety of actors on set was recognized and intimacy coordinators became part of the production, according to Steinrock, who noted that cast and crew “always need” intimacy coordinators.

In July, Sweeney spoke about the many nude scenes she filmed for the HBO show, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “People forget that I’m playing a character and think, ‘Oh, she’s going to be naked on screen, she’s a sex symbol.'”

“And I can’t get past that. I don’t have any problems with those scenes and I won’t stop doing them, but I wish there was an easier way to have an open conversation about what we think about actors. The industry.”

Sweeney had previously pushed Levinson to cut out unnecessary nudity, to which he willingly complied.

“There are moments [my character] Cassie had to be shirtless, and I’d say to Sam, ‘I don’t really think that’s necessary here,'” the 24-year-old explained. “He’d be like, ‘Well, we don’t need it.’ Didn’t think so. When I didn’t want to, he didn’t make me.”

Intimacy on the set of “Euphoria” involved coordinators, but Sweeney said in an interview with The Independent in January that she had terrible experiences with other actors and “wanted to scrub myself raw” and felt “disgusted” after filming a difficult scene.

“I didn’t feel comfortable with my castmate or the crew, and I didn’t feel like my character was doing that. It made me more self-conscious. I didn’t feel like I could speak,” Sweeney said.

Seyfried also recently shared a similar statement, saying she felt a sense of responsibility Nude scenes For working in the entertainment industry at a young age.

“At 19, walking around in my underwear — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” Seyfried told Porter in August. “Oh, I know why: I’m 19, I don’t want to upset anyone, and I want to keep my job. That’s why.”

The Emmy Award-nominated She says she came out of the #MeToo era “pretty unscathed,” especially from her role on “Mean Girls” when she was 18, and her character, Karen, can gauge changes in the weather by her chest.

“I’ve always really gotten over it,” she told Marie Claire of the attention she received from men. “I’m 18. It’s just gross.”

Unfortunately, Steinrock says these kinds of stories from industry professionals aren’t “unusual,” but is proud of the people who are willing to share their experiences in hopes of a better future on set.

“I think that says a lot about our current cultural climate, and people who are willing to really take a close look at the role of intimacy coordinator and take on the role of intimacy coordinator to be able to share those stories in a really vulnerable way,” she says.

Steinrock told Fox News Digital that close-up coordinators — who are not required to be on set but follow rules outlined by SAG-AFTRA — like stunt coordinators who “help set the moves” and “make sure to get consent” from all parties involved on screen.

“We help make sure the story is good and we’re telling the story we want to tell,” Steinrock said. “And then the actors put their artistry on top of that and let that story flourish.”

Minka Kelly is another actress who recently talked about setting some boundaries. She worked with Sweeney on “Euphoria” and told creator Sam Levinson that she wasn’t comfortable with a nude scene written for her character Samantha.

“[Levinson] I thought it would be more interesting if my dress fell to the floor,” Kelly told Vanity Fair. “It was my first day as a guest on this new show, and I didn’t feel comfortable standing there naked.”

“I would love to do this scene, but I think we can go with my outfit,” she said.

“He was like, ‘Okay!'” said Kelly. “He didn’t hesitate either. And he shot a beautiful scene and got exactly what he wanted.”

On the other hand, “Game of Thrones” Star Sean Bean blasted on-set coordinators who botched the spontaneity of sex scenes. Academy Award winner Emma Thompson responded to Bean’s comment, where she said intimacy coordinators are “incredibly important.”

“Intimacy coordinators are so important and I don’t know [if] You’re talking to someone who seems distracted, but another conversation you might find people going, ‘This makes me feel comfortable, this makes me feel safe, I feel like I can do this,'” Thompson said. A question about Bean during an appearance on the “Fitzy & Whippa” radio show asked.

“So intimacy coordinators are the most wonderful contact in our work. And no, you just ‘let it flow’. There’s a camera and a crew. You’re not alone in a hotel room, you’re surrounded by a lot of people, so it’s not a comfortable situation full stop.”

She added that she didn’t know Bean had so many comments about coordinators: “So I don’t know who the actor is, but by chance he might have an intimacy coordinator at home.”

Steinrock was overwhelmed to hear such praise on the sets of the production, especially for one position she was fighting for. Oscar winner.

“I think Emma Thompson is one of the greatest actors of our time, so it was really exciting and heartwarming to hear from her,” she said. “A lot of people look up to her, so I think it’s a great service for new actors to hear her talk that way, who might feel wary about taking on the role because they don’t want to get what they expect to be a discussion.”