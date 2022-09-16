New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Connecticut Sun are thanking Alyssa Thomas for her historic and heroic performance in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday night.

The three-time All-Star forward put together the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history to help lead the Suns to a 105-76 victory. Thomas finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jonquel Jones added 20 points, five rebounds and four assists. Devanna Bonner had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The Aces shot the ball reasonably well — 45% — but couldn’t overcome 14 turnovers. Las Vegas also rebounded 38-24.

SUE Bird’s final WNBA championship run ended with the Storm’s loss to the Aces

Jackie Young led the Aces with 22 points. Aja Wilson had 19 points, four rebounds and three blocks.

Thomas was named an All-Star for the third time in his career this season. She played in just three games in 2021 after suffering a torn Achilles. She battled back to start in all 36 games for the Suns this season. She averaged 13.4 ppg, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.

The Aces lead the series 2-1 and are looking for their first championship in franchise history. Might have to wait at least one more game before winning. Surya is also in search of his maiden title. This will be their fourth WNBA Finals appearance in their history.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Game 4 will be played at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut on Sunday at 4 p.m. If the Suns win again, the final game of the series will go back to Las Vegas on Tuesday night.