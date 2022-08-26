Along with canceling student loan debt, Biden extends the hiatus. When will payments resume?

President Joe Biden on Wednesday helped ease the pain felt by millions of Americans with student debt after announcing $10,000 in debt, or $20,000 if you receive a Pell Grant.

But for those not covered by the plan or who still have an outstanding balance, Biden says you’ll soon be on the hook for monthly loan payments again — about two and a half years after pausing student loan payments. First started.

Reference: Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, borrowers have not had to pay a single cent on their federal student loans. During this time, the pressure on the President to cancel the debt increased. It was one of the platforms on which Biden ran for president in 2020.

Why this is a big deal: The total outstanding balance for federally owned student loans (including defaults) was $1.38 trillion in December 2021, the New York Federal Reserve said in April. Because the average borrower has about $37,000 in student debt, more than a quarter of it will be erased.

What happens now: People who borrowed more than $10,000, or $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant, will still owe money. The plan also doesn’t cover those who earn more than $125,000 (or $250,000 if you’re married), so those with higher incomes will fall back on monthly payments. Which will start again next year.

So when should people pay off their loans that Biden didn’t forgive?

Here’s what to know:

Can I stop making loan payments?

People who owe less than $10,000, or $20,000 if you received a Pell Grant, can stop making loan payments, assuming they are federally eligible on or after December 31, 2022, when the forgiveness application goes live. Apply for and receive loan forgiveness.

If you are approved for forgiveness and still have a balance, you must begin making payments on the remaining loan in January 2023.

More on the process:How can I have my student loans forgiven? Biden’s eligibility for debt relief, explained.

►About 8 million borrowers may be automatically eligible for relief because relevant income data is already available with the Department of Education.

► No private loans will be forgiven, such as loans made by the financial aid department of a private university. Because many people were never eligible for federal student loans, including undocumented students, Biden’s loan forgiveness plan won’t help them.

What if I continue to pay during the break?

The Department of Education says that anyone who has paid during the two-year break, which began in March 2020, can “Get a refund for any payment (including auto-debit payments).” But according to the department’s announcement, borrowers will have to contact their loan servicer to request a refund.

‘Debt and no degree’: Biden cancels as much as $20K in student loan debt

If you made payments during the loan repayment hiatus, remember that Biden’s new loan forgiveness is limited to you outstanding debt. That means you must first get any payments you made during the pandemic through your loan servicer, which will return your loan balance to its previous amount.

Then, you can apply for federal student loan forgiveness based on your new amount owed.

It may sound complicated, but you can maximize your loan forgiveness amount.

If you’ve recently made any payments on your student loans, you’re in luck, because, “any amount paid after August 24, 2022 — that brings the borrower below the $10,000- or $20,000-threshold — will be eligible without the borrower’s request.” will be automatically returned,” the Department of Education told USA TODAY.

► Debtors up to 43 million are set to get some form of relief. Around 20 million will have their balances completely cancelled.

► The moratorium on federal student loan repayments has been extended several times by both the Donald Trump and Biden administrations.

When does payment start again?

In his announcement Wednesday, Biden said the COVID-19 moratorium that halts student loan payments will be extended for the last time until Dec. 31. Payments will resume after that date.

“We have stopped programs like pandemic relief programs, unemployment insurance and small businesses. It’s time we do the same for student loans,” Biden said. “It’s time for payments to resume.”

But the president also outlined a plan that would reduce the amount some borrowers were paying monthly. The Department of Education is proposing to halve the monthly payment for some borrowers from 10% to 5% of discretionary income — the amount borrowers have to pay each month on their undergraduate loans. The proposal would also increase the amount of income considered “discretionary” — meaning it is protected from being used to repay loans.

For some types of loan repayment plans, the balance will be forgiven after 10 years of repayments instead of 20. And, the policy will cover the borrower’s unpaid monthly interest in full, so the loan balance won’t increase if the borrower is making the required payments.

The department said the proposal will be published in the Federal Register in the near future and open for comments for 30 days.

What if I don’t start paying off my student loans?

After two years of no student loan payments, it can seem tempting to keep it that way. But if you still owe after Biden’s amnesty plan or if you don’t qualify, your debt will follow you.

If you miss a federal student loan payment, it is considered first delinquent. If you continue to make payments, your loan may go into default. Delays will be reported to the credit bureaus, which can hurt your credit. If your loan goes into default, you may also lose payment plan options and face other penalties, according to the Department of Education.

A cautionary tale:What if you don’t pay back student loans? TikTokers are wrong about the ‘ostrich’ method

“If someone completely refuses to repay federal student loans, the government can garnish their wages and withhold tax refunds, child tax credits, and Social Security payments,” Dorothy Kelly, Robert B. Hardaway, Jr. Lecturer in Personal Finance explained University of Virginia. “In other words, a decision not to pay will follow them forever.”

You may also lose eligibility for additional federal student aid and may not be able to buy or sell certain assets, such as real estate. Your loan holder can also take legal action against you.

If you can’t pay again, you can contact your loan provider and explain your situation. Providers can modify payments, pause them or forbear your loan, where they don’t charge you for a certain period of time.

