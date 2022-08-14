New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

About a year after completing the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, retired Army General Jack Keane lamented that the situation is no different from what it was when the US first began the 20-year war there in 2001.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” Keane pointed not only to the resurgence of the Taliban, but to the presence of al Qaeda, despite the recent US killing of Osama bin Laden’s deputy, Ayman al-Zawahri, in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Indeed, Keane said Zawahiri’s presence in Afghanistan at the time of the US strike was evidence of the problem.

“We went into Afghanistan to stop the Taliban from harboring al Qaeda, which is where America was attacked, we all know that. And what do we get with this decision? It puts us back in charge of the Taliban … harboring al Qaeda,” said Keene, a former Army vice chief of staff. “And Zawahiri’s assassination has revived the fact that he was living in a Taliban house, which I’ve been to several times, where there are senior Taliban leaders. And apparently, they’re protecting the al Qaeda leader as well as his organization.”

“To date, we haven’t done anything against the organization or anything against ISIS,” Keane added.

US removes al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in ‘successful’ Afghanistan counterterrorism operation

Without the Taliban eliminating terrorists, Afghanistan is now a “sanctuary for terrorism” under their control, Kinsey said.

“The reason we went there, we’ve been there for 20 years, is to make sure terrorists don’t re-emerge, attack the American people and come back to where we started,” he said.

Keane offered harsh criticism of President Biden, calling him “defiant” for his insistence that the US withdraw by the end of August 2021, going against the recommendations of commander-in-chief advisers and allies.

“He was advised by the military, the intelligence services and many of his foreign policy advisers and all the NATO countries to maintain the stalemate we have, the status quo,” Keynes said. The general, now a Fox News strategic analyst, admitted it wasn’t a “perfect situation,” but it kept the Taliban from regaining control of the country and prevented al Qaeda and ISIS from building a presence there.

US allies are still waiting to leave Afghanistan after a batch of withdrawals

“The president thought he knew better and he was very defiant and rejected all their advice,” Keane said. “And then, he gave the American people a false narrative that I found very disturbing. He said, my choice is to get out now, or put thousands of American troops back here to fight the Taliban and take lives.”

Keane insisted that was not an option because the US “has not been in direct combat with the Taliban since 2014.”

Afghanistan collapses after a year: Jennifer Griffin explains how the Taliban took over

Keane criticized the US decision not to accept an offer from the Taliban to take control of Kabul, which would have meant having a secure airport.

“Obviously it was a bit more than we wanted to bite off in doing that,” Keane admitted, “but it gave us an opportunity to conduct a very methodical withdrawal as opposed to this chaos that we saw.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The retired general, the State Department and the Department of Defense have focused on an after-action review that is reportedly set to be released in the near future. He said he hoped that it would not just be a withdrawal from Afghanistan, but that the US would be there for the entire two decades.

“Let’s learn some lessons here about these decisions in terms of moving forward, and let’s be honest with what happened and what went wrong,” he said.