Alli’s move to Besiktas doesn’t mean his career has stalled or wasted

DEle Alli has been loaned to Besiktas where he is in critical condition. The Everton midfielder was airlifted to Istanbul on Wednesday night, where he is expected to play in the Turkish Super League, a disease many consider incurable. Naturally, everyone at the Guardian sends their best wishes to Dela at this difficult time.
Okay, but seriously for a minute. How should we think about it? Perhaps the most natural reaction was to present Allie’s career in terms of losses. On the one hand, there’s the longing for the player we all think he could be: marvelous goals not scored, trophies not won, cheeky nutmegs not fulfilled. “Now he’s gone to Turkish football,” Sky pundit Paul Merson lamented, “we’ll never see him again.”
Then you have the other end of the spectrum; the “no sympathies” brigade, the jubilant and ostentatious contempt displayed by a certain football columnist. “He has no one to blame but himself” – you will hear some radio amateur shouting into the void, this feeling is designed to cause contempt, but in fact requires the opposite.
Can you imagine a more bleak fate than being solely responsible for your own failure? This goes to show how easily this discourse becomes entangled in a register of morality and deceit. As if not using one’s talent is a sign of imperfection in some basic character. It’s like not being able to get into the Everton team somehow makes you a bad person. It is as if, on some level, he begins his career in our debt, owes us the fullest expression of his gift, and bears full responsibility for unpaid payments. Dele Alli, your load has been light with 100 goals in the Premier League and three World Cups. The bailiffs will come in the morning.
Alli, according to most, is not a bad person. He was popular almost everywhere he played. Last week, Frank Lampard talked about the lack of “focus” and if there’s any smoking gun, it’s a vague air of ambivalence, the feeling of a player who, in our opinion, hasn’t shed enough blood. He could train harder. Perhaps he might want it a little more. Perhaps, as José Mourinho famously put it in the All or Nothing documentary, he will regret those lost years for the rest of his life.
I have a theory about Ellie. Maybe this is nonsense, but listen to me. He grew up among the soulless gray estates of Milton Keynes, with an absent father and a chaotic upbringing that he still doesn’t want to discuss. A place where you can disappear into a gap and no one will notice. A life without form, color, angles, trust or true fellowship. Football gave him everything. This gave him security and a family.
There was a lot of skepticism in 2017 when, at the height of his powers, he named his best friend Harry Hickford as his agent. But also: isn’t there something indelibly touching about appointing your best friend as your agent? This is a sinister and corrupt world, but we will meet it together, together.
By the way, it is intriguing how many players from this beautiful, furious and fragile Tottenham team under Mauricio Pochettino subsequently never experienced the same spark or hunger: Danny Rose, Musa Dembele, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama. Perhaps for some players there is more alchemy in training and performances than we would like to admit: a special energy that only the right manager in the right place at the right time can really provide, and against which everything else should look a bit monochromatic.
Reaching the top was the culmination of Alli’s life ambitions. It never felt like staying there. And there seems to be an assumption that all football players should be extremely, inhumanly voracious in their desire. What if Alli decided that the life-changing, ligament-bending sacrifices required to train and play for 15 years at the highest level weren’t what he wanted out of life? And if he just wants to play, earn, live? Why should we judge this choice more harshly or sadly than a ruthless conqueror who craves only triumph and gain? For it is not a failed career, a wasted or wasted career. This is a player who has risen from the municipality of Milton Keynes to become one of the best in the world, scored for England in the World Cup, played in the Champions League final, delivered unimaginable emotions to millions.
Sometimes we forget how good you have to be just to breathe that air, even for a second. Does it matter if it happened at 22 or 32, if he earned 30 matches or 100? And besides, who really knows what he wants? Alli is 26 years old, at an age where most of us are still working on something, screwing up, finding the shape of ourselves. Perhaps this story shouldn’t have a cinematic climax. After all, he is now in Turkey: horror, horror. Playing for one of the biggest clubs in the region, in one of the greatest cities in the world, in front of a crowd of 40,000.
When Alli arrived at Atatürk Airport, crazy fans flocked to greet him and throw flowers at his feet. If you showed this scene to young Alli and told him that this is a picture of a humiliating failure, he would not understand what you mean.