Alli’s move to Besiktas doesn’t mean his career has stalled or wasted

DEle Alli has been loaned to Besiktas where he is in critical condition. The Everton midfielder was airlifted to Istanbul on Wednesday night, where he is expected to play in the Turkish Super League, a disease many consider incurable. Naturally, everyone at the Guardian sends their best wishes to Dela at this difficult time.

Okay, but seriously for a minute. How should we think about it? Perhaps the most natural reaction was to present Allie’s career in terms of losses. On the one hand, there’s the longing for the player we all think he could be: marvelous goals not scored, trophies not won, cheeky nutmegs not fulfilled. “Now he’s gone to Turkish football,” Sky pundit Paul Merson lamented, “we’ll never see him again.”

Then you have the other end of the spectrum; the “no sympathies” brigade, the jubilant and ostentatious contempt displayed by a certain football columnist. “He has no one to blame but himself” – you will hear some radio amateur shouting into the void, this feeling is designed to cause contempt, but in fact requires the opposite.

Can you imagine a more bleak fate than being solely responsible for your own failure? This goes to show how easily this discourse becomes entangled in a register of morality and deceit. As if not using one’s talent is a sign of imperfection in some basic character. It’s like not being able to get into the Everton team somehow makes you a bad person. It is as if, on some level, he begins his career in our debt, owes us the fullest expression of his gift, and bears full responsibility for unpaid payments. Dele Alli, your load has been light with 100 goals in the Premier League and three World Cups. The bailiffs will come in the morning.

Alli, according to most, is not a bad person. He was popular almost everywhere he played. Last week, Frank Lampard talked about the lack of “focus” and if there’s any smoking gun, it’s a vague air of ambivalence, the feeling of a player who, in our opinion, hasn’t shed enough blood. He could train harder. Perhaps he might want it a little more. Perhaps, as José Mourinho famously put it in the All or Nothing documentary, he will regret those lost years for the rest of his life.

What if he decided that the sacrifices required for 15 years at the highest level were not what he wanted from life?

I have a theory about Ellie. Maybe this is nonsense, but listen to me. He grew up among the soulless gray estates of Milton Keynes, with an absent father and a chaotic upbringing that he still doesn’t want to discuss. A place where you can disappear into a gap and no one will notice. A life without form, color, angles, trust or true fellowship. Football gave him everything. This gave him security and a family.

There was a lot of skepticism in 2017 when, at the height of his powers, he named his best friend Harry Hickford as his agent. But also: isn’t there something indelibly touching about appointing your best friend as your agent? This is a sinister and corrupt world, but we will meet it together, together.

Dele Alli in the match for Besiktas against Sivasspor. Photo: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

By the way, it is intriguing how many players from this beautiful, furious and fragile Tottenham team under Mauricio Pochettino subsequently never experienced the same spark or hunger: Danny Rose, Musa Dembele, Harry Winks, Victor Wanyama. Perhaps for some players there is more alchemy in training and performances than we would like to admit: a special energy that only the right manager in the right place at the right time can really provide, and against which everything else should look a bit monochromatic.