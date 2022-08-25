New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

An alligator rescued from a New Mexico home during a criminal investigation has been transferred to a zoo in Albuquerque.

The three-foot alligator, whose name and gender have not been released, was picked up by the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish before being handed over to the Albuquerque Biopark Zoo, according to a report from KOB4 – a local news outlet.

A spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Game & Fish told Fox News Digital that details about the alligator’s capture could not be released because the investigation is still in progress.

Most county and city ordinances do not allow private ownership of wild or exotic animals, according to a note on the department’s non-game exotic animal or wildlife “kept as pets” import permit application.

The New Mexico Department of Game & Fish application advises owners of exotic pets to contact their local animal control or enforcement departments for guidance.

“It shall be unlawful to directly import domestic animals into New Mexico without obtaining the appropriate permit(s) issued by the Director, except for animals identified in Group I of the Species Import List,” states New Mexico’s Administrative Code Title 19, Chap. 35, Part 7 (19.35.7.8), which directly describes pet importation laws.

“The State Game Commission must review any permit application for the importation of any game kept, contained or released on private property for the purpose of recovery, reintroduction, conditioning, establishment or relocation into New Mexico,” the state code continues. . “Only the Director shall issue a departmental permit pursuant to the direction of the Commission after reviewing an application submitted under this section of the rule.”

Permits are issued to individuals who meet all application requirements and regulations, the code says.

Individuals who fail to comply with or violate set permit regulations may be disqualified from importing their pet.

“The pendency or determination of any administrative action or the pendency or determination of a criminal prosecution therefor shall not be a bar to the other,” the Code concludes.

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives at the ABQ Biopark Zoo for comment.

Zoo officials told KOB4 that the rescued alligator was about three or four years old. The animal is currently in quarantine and will remain so for at least 30 days.

The ABQ Biopark Zoo is a 65-acre property located on the Rio Grande in Albuquerque.

The zoo first opened to the public in 1927 and is now home to more than 900 animals from around the world.

The ABQ Biopark Zoo’s website says it offers “up-close encounters with exotic and native animals.”