Allies are reacting with caution and criticism to Pelosi’s visit.

America’s allies in Asia reacted to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan with a mixture of caution and criticism.

In Australia, Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on “all parties” to reduce tensions. She seemed to be signaling that both China and the United States should try to calm things down after Ms. Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.

Her statement implied that the real show – a demonstration of China’s military power – could begin after the speaker’s departure. China has vowed to start military exercises closer than ever to Taiwan, raising concerns in the US and Asia at large.