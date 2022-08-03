Allies are reacting with caution and criticism to Pelosi’s visit.

America’s allies in Asia reacted to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan with a mixture of caution and criticism.
In Australia, Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on “all parties” to reduce tensions. She seemed to be signaling that both China and the United States should try to calm things down after Ms. Pelosi’s high-profile visit to Taiwan.
Her statement implied that the real show – a demonstration of China’s military power – could begin after the speaker’s departure. China has vowed to start military exercises closer than ever to Taiwan, raising concerns in the US and Asia at large.
“We must continue to join others in the region in calling for the maintenance of peace and stability in the region, and in particular in the Taiwan Strait,” said Ms. Wong.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday the country has concerns about China’s military exercises encroaching on its exclusive economic zone and called for a “peaceful solution to the cross-strait issue.”
In Singapore, the Straits Times, a newspaper that generally reflects the views of the government, published an article describing Ms. Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan as “entertainment”.
“Pelosi’s ostentation worsens US-China relations in the cold,” read the headline in a newspaper article on Wednesday about how Ms. Pelosi escalates tensions between the US and China.
The trip to Taiwan will be the latest pressure point in US-China relations, as well as an opportunity for Ms. Pelosi to garner US political support.
The island city-state, which gives port access to the US Navy, welcomed Ms. Pelosi on Monday during the first leg of her Asian tour. There, she met Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and attended a reception hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce.
Other less friendly countries have come out in sharper criticism of the visit and stepped up their support for China.
North Korea criticized the trip, calling it a “careless intervention” that “is of great concern to the international community,” according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency. “We strongly condemn the intervention of any outside force on the issue of Taiwan and fully support the just position of the Chinese government to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov condemned the visit as a manifestation of Washington’s approach to Ukraine.
“This is a desire to prove to everyone and all their impunity and demonstrate their permissiveness,” he said. “I do what I want – something like that, because I saw no other reason to create such an irritant for almost nothing, knowing full well what this means for China.”
Ben Dooley contributed reporting.