Allen Weisselberg, who worked for Trump Org for decades, pleaded guilty to felony charges.

NEW YORK — Allen Weisselberg, who for decades has been one of Donald Trump’s most trusted and dedicated associates as chief financial officer of the Trump family business, pleaded guilty Thursday to 15 counts, from grand larceny to tax fraud and falsification of business records. , becoming the latest person close to the 45th president to plead guilty or be convicted in court of a felony.

Weisselberg changed his plea of ​​innocence in 2021 in a state court in lower Manhattan. Under an agreement made with prosecutors and detailed in court, Weisselberg will serve five months in prison and receive a five-year suspended sentence in exchange for testifying in the trial of his former defendant and longtime employer, the Trump Organization. He agreed to pay $1.9 million in back taxes, interest, and penalties to the State of New York and the City of New York.

Weisselberg’s demeanor was calm as the judge briefed him on the details of his plea, saying almost nothing other than “Yes, Your Honor” and “No, Your Honor.” He was dressed in a dark suit and surgical mask, and his lawyers flanked him.

Following this, Weisselberg’s lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, emailed a statement that his client had made a difficult decision. “Instead of risking 15 years in prison, he agreed to serve 100 days. We’re glad it’s behind us.” (He explained that he expects Weisselberg to end up serving less than five months in prison.)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says he expects Weisselberg to provide “priceless” evidence against the Trump family business.

Weisselberg will be formally sentenced after the trial of the Trump organization is scheduled for this fall. Judge Juan Mercan warned Weisselberg that if he did not testify truthfully at trial, the plea agreement would be voided and he could face years in prison.

Weisselberg, who turns 75 this month, was charged in 2021 with conspiring with his employer, the Trump Organization, to evade taxes by hiding his income through unrecorded benefits such as a luxury apartment, private school, pay for training and rental costs. for two Mercedes. According to the Manhattan District Attorney, the scheme deprived the federal, state, and New York governments of taxes owed on millions of dollars of non-monetary income.

Tax avoidance scheme stretched out over 16 years since Donald Trump’s first seasons as host Student throughout his tenure in the White House and his first year as former president.

While Donald Trump himself was not indicted, the scheme benefited his family business by allowing the Trump Organization to avoid paying payroll taxes. In addition, prosecutors said the Trump Organization deducted Weisselberg’s undeclared in-kind payments from his paycheck while maintaining a detailed record of rent, utilities and other living expenses covered by the company. The indictment alleges that Donald Trump personally wrote checks for tuition at a private school for Weisselberg’s relatives using his personal bank account.

Trump’s company could face severe financial sanctions if found guilty in court

The Trump Organization remains liable for 14 felonies, including conspiracy, grand larceny and fraud. Last week, the judge in the case scheduled jury selection for October 24. If Trump’s company is found guilty in court, Trump’s company could face harsh financial penalties.

At one time, it seemed that the criminal case could extend to Donald Trump himself. Last fall, then-Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. convened a grand jury that considered evidence of Trump’s role in the scheme. But Vance resigned, and newly elected District Attorney Alvin Bragg was sworn in in January. The two senior prosecutors quickly dropped the case after Bragg “made the decision not to advance the grand jury presentation and not file criminal charges. at present,” the statement said. resignation letter one of the accusers, Mark Pomerants. In April, Bragg let the grand jury die without bringing any new charges. In the same month, Bragg insisted that his investigation into Trump and the Trump business is still active.

By pleading guilty, Weisselberg joins a long list of people in Trump’s orbit who must plead guilty or be convicted in court of a serious crime. Others included former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort (who was pardoned by Trump in 2020), political operative Roger Stone (also pardoned in 2020), and former national security adviser Michael Flynn (also pardoned in 2020). year). 2020.) In July, a D.C. jury found former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress.

Weisselberg avoided media attention until his advertising-loving boss entered politics.

Weisselberg’s connection to Trump is deeper and in some ways more significant than anyone else’s. He has been privy to the Trump family’s finances since 1973, when he joined the Trump Organization, then led by Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. At the time, business was centered around middle-class housing in New York’s outer boroughs. When Donald Trump reshaped the business to focus on casinos, hotels and golf clubs, Weisselberg went from accountant to controller to chief financial officer. He stepped down as chief financial officer in 2021 and assumed the role of the firm’s senior strategic advisor.

Weisselberg avoided media attention until attention found him when his advertising-loving boss entered politics. In 2018, an audio recording was leaked in which then-candidate Trump and Michael Cohen discussed how to buy the silence of Karen McDougal, a woman who claimed she had an affair with Trump. Cohen offered to form a company to buy McDougal’s story.

“I spoke with Allen Weisselberg about how to organize all of this,” Cohen told Trump on the tape.

The criminal investigation that ultimately lured Weisselberg into the trap began around the time Cohen pleaded guilty to federal campaign finance charges related to buying McDougal’s story. Trump was never charged.